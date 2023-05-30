Wyze Cam Floodlight Pro promises high-end security for less

Wyze Labs has a new, higher-end floodlight camera in its arsenal. The Wyze Cam Floodlight Pro pairs a 2.5K resolution (2560 x 1440 pixels) security camera with a trio of LED dimmable floodlights that produce a maximum combined 3,000 lumens of brightness.

The camera features a 180-degree field of view and detects motion using onboard AI that can be set to trigger the lights only in response to the movement of people or vehicles. When a person is detected in the camera’s field of view, the camera can play a recording that says “Hi, you are currently being recorded.” This deterrent will be repeated every 10 seconds, and it can be supplemented by a 105dB siren should an unwanted visitor not get the message.

Wyze says color night vision is possible even without turning on the floodlights, thanks to a starlight sensor inside the camera. Traditional black-and-white night vision can be enabled during moonless nights. A continuous-recording setting can capture footage 24/7, storing the material locally on a microSD card inserted into the camera (cards with up to 256GB of storage are supported, but one is not included).

The Wyze Cam Floodlight Pro will also be available in a black finish sometime after launch.

The floodlight’s LEDs can be articulated independently, and an ambient light mode can be set to avoid making your yard look like a prison yard: You can set an ambient level of light—as low as 10 percent brightness—that switches to a higher level in response to motion. Dusk-to-dawn automation promises to switch the camera’s modes automatically once it’s installed. Users can create other automations as well, and the device can be integrated with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT.

The floodlight camera sets up using Bluetooth LE and then transfers to your Wi-Fi network, with support for either 2.4- or 5GHz networks. You can program the camera to send you push notifications when it detects people, pets, and packages in its field of view. The Wyze Cam Floodlight Pro is priced at $149.98 with free shipping and is available in white starting today, May 30, 2023. A limited-availability black version of the floodlight will be available between June 27 and July 11, 2023. Wyze Labs is offering a $15-off coupon on the white version of the floodlight cam when you use the coupon BRIGHTERTHANEVER, plus $15 of Wyze Cash when the product ships.