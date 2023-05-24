Netflix just made it a lot easier to sort your My List titles

Netflix is rolling out a welcome improvement to “My List” that should make it easier to find the saved TV shows and movies you haven’t watched yet.

The key change is the addition of new filter options for the watchlist. Thanks to the filters, you can now sort your watch list by either films or TV shows. You can also filter by “Not started” and “Started.”

Those “Not Started” and “Started” filters will come in handy for users who have a particularly large number of unwatched titles on their watchlists, as TechCrunch points out.

You can also sort by the time you added a title to your list, by release date, or by alphabetical order, as The Verge writes.

Netflix

Until now, “My List” offered no manual filtering functions at all, so you always had to search through your entire list to pinpoint a specific title. Previously, the arrangement of My List was performed by a Netflix algorithm.

Another key improvement to My List: You can now remove a title with a simple finger swipe.

When will the new sorting functions be available?

Netflix says it will deploy the new My List filter options on its Android app first, with iOS to follow in the next few weeks. Netflix hasn’t announced any plans for rolling out the new filter functions to smart TVs.

Besides the improved My List sorting features, Netflix is also introducing a “Coming Soon” line for the start screen of the TV version of its app, including a reminder function. Netflix is expected to roll out this feature in the next few weeks.

This article was translated from German to English and originally appeared on PC-Welt.