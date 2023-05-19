It’s your last chance to see these Disney+ and Hulu shows

When the big streamers aren’t combining their content, they’re chopping it, and that’s exactly what’s about to happen at both Disney+ and Hulu next week.
From Willow and Big Shot to Dollface and The Hot Zone, more than 50 Disney+ and Hulu shows are slated to be yanked in the coming days, according to Deadline.
So if you’ve been meaning to catch up on, say, Big Shot or Dollface, you’d better get streaming.
(As luck would have it, Hulu is currently offering 3 months of its ad-supported tier for $2/month to celebrate National Streaming Day, or you add Disney+ with ads to the limited-time deal for an additional $2 a month).
Why are Disney+ and Hulu pulling shows off its streaming shelves? For the same reason HBO Max and other streamers did: to save money.
Now that the streaming gold rush is over, all the big streamers are scrambling to cut expenses, and an easy way to pinch pennies is by removing shows that are costing more in royalties and residuals than they’re bringing in via new subscribers.
At the same time, Disney estimates it can shave up to $1.8 billion from its books by purging the 50-plus shows from Disney+ and Hulu, which should add up to a tidy savings come tax time.
Some of the shows about to get axed are surprising ones. Willow, for example, premiered with great fanfare less than a year ago, while Y: The Last Man was a high-profile prestige show for Hulu back in 2021.
That said, both Willow and Y: The Last Man were “one and one” affairs that never gained traction with audiences, and in the end, execs at Disney and Hulu must have pegged them as shows that weren’t pulling their weight.
In any case, here are the shows that are slated to disappear from Disney+ and Hulu (as first reported by Deadline) no later than May 26. If you’ve ever wanted to stream any of them, now’s the time.
Shows leaving Disney+ by May 26:
- Big Shot
- Turner & Hooch
- The Mysterious Benedict Society
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers
- Willow
- The Making Of Willow
- Diary of a Future President
- Just Beyond
- The World According to Jeff Goldblum
- Marvel’s Project Hero
- Marvel’s MPower
- Marvel’s Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever
- Rosaline
- Cheaper by the Dozen remake
- The One and Only Ivan
- Stargirl
- Artemis Fowl
- The Princess
- Encore!
- A Spark Story
- Black Beauty
- Clouds
- America the Beautiful
- Better Nate Than Ever
- Weird but True!
- Timmy Failure
- Be Our Chef
- Magic Camp
- Howard
- Earth to Ned
- Foodtastic
- Stuntman
- Disney Fairy Tale Weddings
- Wolfgang
- It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer
- The Real Right Stuff
- The Big Fib
- Rogue Trip
- More Than Robots
- Shop Class
- Pick the Litter
- Own the Room
- Among the Stars
- Harmonious Live!
- Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays
Shows leaving Hulu by May 23:
- Y: The Last Man
- Pistol
- Little Demon
- Maggie
- Dollface
- The Hot Zone [Nat Geo/Hulu]
- The Premise
- Love in the Time of Corona
- Everything’s Trash
- Best in Snow
- Best in Dough
- Darby and the Dead
- The Quest