It’s your last chance to see these Disney+ and Hulu shows

When the big streamers aren’t combining their content, they’re chopping it, and that’s exactly what’s about to happen at both Disney+ and Hulu next week.

From Willow and Big Shot to Dollface and The Hot Zone, more than 50 Disney+ and Hulu shows are slated to be yanked in the coming days, according to Deadline.

So if you’ve been meaning to catch up on, say, Big Shot or Dollface, you’d better get streaming.

(As luck would have it, Hulu is currently offering 3 months of its ad-supported tier for $2/month to celebrate National Streaming Day, or you add Disney+ with ads to the limited-time deal for an additional $2 a month).

Why are Disney+ and Hulu pulling shows off its streaming shelves? For the same reason HBO Max and other streamers did: to save money.

Now that the streaming gold rush is over, all the big streamers are scrambling to cut expenses, and an easy way to pinch pennies is by removing shows that are costing more in royalties and residuals than they’re bringing in via new subscribers.

At the same time, Disney estimates it can shave up to $1.8 billion from its books by purging the 50-plus shows from Disney+ and Hulu, which should add up to a tidy savings come tax time.

Some of the shows about to get axed are surprising ones. Willow, for example, premiered with great fanfare less than a year ago, while Y: The Last Man was a high-profile prestige show for Hulu back in 2021.

That said, both Willow and Y: The Last Man were “one and one” affairs that never gained traction with audiences, and in the end, execs at Disney and Hulu must have pegged them as shows that weren’t pulling their weight.

In any case, here are the shows that are slated to disappear from Disney+ and Hulu (as first reported by Deadline) no later than May 26. If you’ve ever wanted to stream any of them, now’s the time.

Shows leaving Disney+ by May 26:

Big Shot

Turner & Hooch

The Mysterious Benedict Society

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

Willow

The Making Of Willow

Diary of a Future President

Just Beyond

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Marvel’s Project Hero

Marvel’s MPower

Marvel’s Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever

Rosaline

Cheaper by the Dozen remake

The One and Only Ivan

Stargirl

Artemis Fowl

The Princess

Encore!

A Spark Story

Black Beauty

Clouds

America the Beautiful

Better Nate Than Ever

Weird but True!

Timmy Failure

Be Our Chef

Magic Camp

Howard

Earth to Ned

Foodtastic

Stuntman

Disney Fairy Tale Weddings

Wolfgang

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer

The Real Right Stuff

The Big Fib

Rogue Trip

More Than Robots

Shop Class

Pick the Litter

Own the Room

Among the Stars

Harmonious Live!

Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays

Shows leaving Hulu by May 23: