Skullcandy debuts second-gen Crusher ANC 2 headphones

Skullcandy made a name for itself with headphones that deliver insane bass response, and now it’s looking to up the ante by adding active noise cancellation to its Crusher ANC 2 headphones. The $230 thumpers are shipping today.

In addition to ANC, the second-generation product features hands-free voice control (both on your smartphone and with Alexa), larger earcups, a notched headband, and a fold-up design that promises to make the headphones easy to travel with inside their hard-shell case.

Skullcandy says the headphone’s key feature—haptic bass enhancement technology—is now in its seventh generation. Listeners can use a thumbwheel on the left ear cup to fine tune the effect, choose pre-set levels, or turn it off altogether. The headphone’s audio performance can be further customized and EQ’d using the Skull-IQ mobile app.

Using the thumbwheel beneath the power on/off button, listeners can dial in just the right amount of the haptic bass response, a feature Skullcandy calls “Crusher.” Skullcandy

Four onboard microphones are used for active noise cancellation, and a “stay-aware” feature can pipe environmental sounds into its earcups to aid in your situational awareness. The Crusher ANC 2 have a Bluetooth 5.2 radio onboard and support multi-point connections, so you can pair them with both a smartphone and a second device, such as a personal computer.

The manufacturer says buyers can expect an incredible 60 hours of battery life with ANC turned off, and that a 10-minute quick charge with a USB-C cable will yield four hours of listening time.

We have a pair of the new Skullycandy Crusher ANC 2 in house now, so look for our in-depth review in the coming week or so.