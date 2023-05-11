Walmart+ streaming benefits: Here’s what you get

Attention, Walmart shoppers: Your Walmart+ subscription isn’t just for free shipping. You also get streaming benefits, including access to Paramount+, a deal that helps Walmart+ compete with Amazon Prime.

Besides Paramount+, your Walmart+ subscription also lets you tap into ad-free content on PlutoTV, the free and–normally–ad-supported TV service.

But before you sign up for Walmart+ to scoop up those streaming benefits, you should know exactly what you’re getting–and not getting–for your monthly subscription fee.