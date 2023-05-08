Disney+ dropping support for Roku 4 streaming player

If you’re a Roku 4 owner and you want to catch up on The Mandalorian, you’d better get streaming before the end of the month.

The Disney+ app has begun warning Roku 4 users that the service will stop working on their players after May 30, just weeks after Roku said it would stop offering OS and feature updates for the aging player.

Here’s the message that Roku 4 owners are seeing when they launch Disney+ on their devices:

Disney+ will no longer be available on this Roku model after May 30 2023. To continue using the Disney+ app, along with all of its newest features and functionalities, please upgrade your device to a newer model.

Word that Disney+ will soon drop support for the Roku 4 doesn’t come as a big surprise.

Back in March, Roku began telling Roku 4 users that it would stop issuing OS and “feature” updates for the eight-year-old streaming device, which happens to be Roku’s very first 4K streaming box.

With the loss of OS updates, Roku warned Roku 4 users that some streaming channels could eventually stop working as “channel partners make updates.”

Apparently, Disney+ decided to call it quits with the Roku 4 sooner rather than later, leaving owners of the aging player little choice except for upgrading to a newer device–from Roku or another manufacturer.

Roku officially discontinued the Roku 4 (model number 4400X) several years ago, but the player had still been getting feature and OS updates.

The most recent Roku OS update that the Roku 4 received was OS 11.5, which was issued last September.

While Roku won’t offer any more feature or OS updates for the Roku 4, the player will keep getting “critical” updates.

The Roku 4 will also still stream videos from any channel that still supports the player.