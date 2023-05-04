Alexa can now keep tabs on your Uber Eats orders

Wondering what happened to your Uber Eats order? Now, you can just ask Alexa for an update.

Starting today, Alexa can now keep an eye on your Uber Eats deliveries, letting you know when your order is being prepared, whether your food has been picked up by a driver, how long you’ll have to wait, and if your meal has arrived at your doorstep.

Alexa can also warn you if there has been a “status change” to your order, such as if there’s been a “material change” in your estimated delivery time.

Alexa’s new Uber Eats integration should be live now in the United States, Uber said in a press release.

To make Alexa track an Uber Eats order, just fire up the Uber Eats app, go to Voice Assistant settings, then tap the Track with Alexa button. You’ll then need to confirm Alexa tracking after checkout.

Once Alexa is keeping tabs on your Uber Eats order, she can announce status changes to your delivery on one or all of your Echo devices.

Another option is to have Alexa simply give you a visual cue of an Uber Eats update, such as by flashing the rings on your Echo devices yellow or popping up a notification icon on your Echo Show display.

An Echo Show can also serve up a screen that details the status of your Uber Eats delivery, including when it was delivered.

Uber Eats already has other voice assistant integrations; for example, both Google Assistant and Siri have been taking Uber Eats voice orders for about a year.

Alexa is the first voice assistant that can actually track an Uber Eats delivery–although, oddly, Alexa can’t take an Uber Eats voice order, or at least not yet.

Besides Uber Eats, Alexa has been able to order an Uber ride since 2016, making Uber one of Alexa’s earliest skills.