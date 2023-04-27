Dyson Zone air-purifying headphones now available in the U.S.

Ready to scare the kids on Halloween? Behold the Dyson Zone, the air-purifying headphones with a snap-on nosepiece and a design straight out of a Star Wars movie. You’ve read about them, and now you can finally buy them, albeit for an eye-wateringly-high price.

Now on sale through the official Dyson site, the Dyson Zone headphones can be yours for a lofty $999.99, in two flavors: Prussian Blue with a copper trim, or Ultra Blue with a silver trim.

Dyson spent six years researching the space-age cans, which boast noise cancellation and custom-built 40mm neodymium speakers along with an adjustable contact-free visor that pipes purified air to your nose and mouth.

The Zone’s headband cushion arrives in the form of a horse saddle, and it’s designed to “distribute weight over the sides of the head as well as the top,” Dyson says.

Our own Jonathan Takiff took the Dyson Zone for a brief test drive at CES in Las Vegas back in January, and he assured us that the Zone’s “high-end materials, attractive color scheme, and comfortable fit temper their visual scariness when viewed in person, imbuing them with an upscale, less-dangerous demeanor.”

Takiff also reported that the Zone’s audio quality made the music tracks he played “sound brand new,” while breathing in the purified air emitted by the snap-on visor was “akin to walking into a Vegas casino pumped up with pure oxygen and extra ozone to keep you up and gambling all night.”

The Dyzon Zone promises up to 50 hours of playback with ANC enabled, although you’ll only get four hours of battery life if the headset is actively purifying air. Luckily, there’s an automatic mode that dials the air flow up or down depending on the prevailing air quality.

We’ll have a full review of the Dyson Zone once we spend quality time with a test unit.