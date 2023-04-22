iRobot is slashing Roomba prices for Mother’s Day

Amazon-owned iRobot is kicking off its Mother’s Day celebrations early with deep discounts on its most popular Roombas, from bargain-priced bump-and-run models to self-emptying vacs and robot mops.

Among the standouts of iRobot’s Mother’s Day deals is the Roomba j7+, an obstacle-avoiding robot vacuum that maps your floors and comes with a self-emptying bin, allowing you to go without emptying dust and debris for weeks at a time. Normally priced at $799.99, the Roomba j7+ is our current top pick for robot vacuums (I have two at home), and it will sell for $200 off during the iRobot sale.

If you’re looking for a Roomba that can handle spills as well as dirt, the Roomba Combo j7+ may fit the bill. Similar to the standard j7+, the Combo J7+ can empty its own bin and map floors, but this robovac double as a mop that automatically retracts its mop head the moment it detects carpet. Retailing for $1,099.99, the Roomba Combo j7+ is $200 off for Mother’s Day.

Also catching our eye is this Roomba s9+ and Braava Jet m6 bundle. Another self-emptying and floor-mapping vacuum, the Roomba s9+ boasts “PerfectEdge” technology for cleaning the corners and edges of your rooms, while the Braava Jet m6’s “Precision Jet Spray” is designed to bust kitchen grease and other messes. The Roomba s9+ and Braava Jet m6 typically sell for $1499.98 as a bundle, but you can snag them both for a steep $499.99 discount for Mother’s Day.

Going from the most expensive Roombas to the most affordable, the reliable Roomba 694 is a terrific bump-and-run model that will clean your floors with iRobot’s “Dirt Detect” technology, while Wi-Fi support lets you set schedules via iRobot OS and trigger cleaning with Alexa or Google Assistant. At a list price of $274.99, the Roomba 694 is already a pretty good deal, but it’s a steal at $95 off.

See below for all the Roomba deals that iRobot is offering for Mother’s Day: