Google Assistant will shush itself when controlling nearby devices

Ah, the sound of silence–or close to it, anyway. That’s the idea behind a new Google Assistant feature that makes the Assistant emit a chime rather than speak after performing certain actions.

Specifically, Google Assistant will now sound a chime after controlling a wider range of nearby devices, including smart switches, TVs, speakers, fans, blinds, and smart plugs.

This news story is part of TechHive’s in-depth coverage of the best smart speakers.

As 9to5Google notes, Google Assistant has emitted a chime after controlling in-room smart lights since 2019, but the latest update extends that ability to more types of smart products.

Previously, Google Assistant would give a verbal acknowledgement after performing certain commands for devices in the same room as the Assistant speaker. For example, if you said “Hey Google, turn on the fan,” Google Assistant would perform the action and then say “OK, turning on fan.”

Now, you just get a chime, and that’s great news for Google Assistant users who’ve tired of the voice assistant speaking up too often.

If you ask Google to control a light, fan, or other smart device in a different room, the Assistant will still give you a verbal acknowledgement of the action.

Google Assistant’s ability to chime after controlling more types of in-room smart devices will roll out in the “next few weeks,” Google says. You won’t need to tinker with any settings to enable the feature.

Google has been making efforts in recent years to keep the Assistant from talking to much, or to cut down on the number of verbal commands we use when speaking to Google.

Last year, Google rolled out a feature that let you shush Google Assistant by saying “stop,” perfect for cutting off a long-winded answer.

You can also perform some basic functions of Google Nest displays with “quick gestures” rather than voice commands, while a new Nest Hub Max feature lets you start talking to Google Assistant by merely looking at the screen.