All about Max: The HBO Max and Discovery+ combo explained

Just three years after HBO Max debuted, the service is getting a rebrand. Now dubbed “Max,” the streamer will combine most of the content of Discovery+ and the old HBO Max into a new, jumbo-sized offering.

Naturally, the changeover to Max brings with it plenty of questions. What new content will be available on Max? Will there be a new Max app? What’s happening to Discovery+? Most of all, will Max come with a price increase?

Read on for answers about your burning Max questions.