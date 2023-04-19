NFL Sunday Ticket monthly plan isn’t happening, YouTube says

With the NFL Sunday Ticket finally making the move from DirecTV to YouTube TV, many football fans–myself included–hoped that more flexible pricing plans might finally be happening.

For instance, what if you could sign up for a specific team–say, a plan that only included Philadelphia Eagles matchups? (Go Birds!) Or what about paying for just a single game? Or at least, what about a monthly NFL Sunday Ticket plan rather than just the entire season?

Well, a YouTube TV rep just posted an FAQ on Reddit that addresses oft-asked queries about Sunday Ticket, and the answers to the above three questions? Negatory.

To wit:

Will you be offering student discounts or single team [emphasis mine] options? We aren’t currently offering student discounts or single team/individual game purchasing options.

And as far as monthly plans and/or payments go:

Can I pay for NFL Sunday Ticket monthly? Do I pay now or at the start of the season? We don’t currently offer the option to pay monthly, but are looking into more payment formats to use in the future. You’ll pay for NFL Sunday Ticket as soon as you sign up.

There’s a glimmer of hope in the latter answer–hey, at least they’re “looking into” the idea of different pricing schemes–but for now, no dice.

Instead, we’re stuck with paying for an entire season of Sunday Ticket in one shot, and as our own Jared Newman detailed in a recent Cord-Cutter Confidential column, the plans ain’t cheap. (Sound familiar, DirectTV subscribers?)

We’re talking $349 for a season of NFL Sunday Ticket, and that’s if you’re a YouTube TV subscriber (which now costs $73 a month following a recent price increase).

If you’re not paying for YouTube TV, you can get NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube Primetime Channels for a whopping $449 for the season. (In both cases, you can get NFL RedZone for $40 extra).

You can shave $100 off both NFL Sunday Ticket plans by signing up before June 6, but the savings will only apply for the first year.

Some other tidbits from YouTube TV’s NFL Sunday Ticket FAQ: