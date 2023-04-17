AMC+ is the latest streamer to go the ad-supported way

You’ll be able to stream Mad Men and Tales of the Walking Dead for less once AMC+ with ads arrives later this year.

As reported by Deadline, AMC Networks has announced that it will roll out an ad-supported version of its AMC+ streaming service later this year, joining the likes of Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, and other streaming services with ad-supported tiers.

There’s still no word on exactly when the “with ads” version of AMC+ will arrive, or how much it will cost, but we might hear more details Tuesday night during AMC’s annual upfront presentation for advertisers.

The existing ad-free version of AMC+ costs $8.99 a month, or $83.88 a year.

Why is AMC Networks debuting an ad-supported version of AMC+? For the same reason all the other big streamers are: to snag more subscribers in a streaming market that’s become increasingly saturated.

AMC+ is the home of such old favorites as Mad Men and Portlandia, as well as newer original shows such as Lucky Hank, Tales of the Walking Dead, Interview with the Vampire, Kevin Can F**k Himself, and Being Human.

Besides shows, AMC+ offers a variety of original movies, including Vesper, Corsage (starring Vicky Krieps from Phantom Thread), and The Apology.

Of course, AMC+ doesn’t only offer AMC shows and films, with the streamer also bundling titles from Shudder, Sundance Now, and IFC Films Unlimited.

The ad-supported version of AMC+ will cozy up with a variety of other streaming services that offer discounted “with ads” tiers.

HBO Max, which is soon to be named just “Max,” debuted HBO Max “With Ads” back in the summer of 2021.

Netflix finally went the ad-supported way in November 2022, while Disney+ teed up its own ad-supported tier a month later.

Apple hasn’t announced a “with ads” version of Apple TV+ quite yet, but there are plenty of hints from Cupertino that a cheaper, ad-supported tier of Apple’s streaming service could be on the way.