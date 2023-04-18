Withings’ Body Smart scale adds tact to its list of features

Smart scales deal in facts: cold, hard facts that we may not always want to deal with first thing in the morning.

And although the business of a smart scale brand has traditionally been to one-up its rivals with ever-more accurate bodily measurements, coolly dissecting muscle mass and fat percentage, creating vivid 3D images and calculating BMI, Withings’ latest feature is something a little, well, gentler.

Its just-launched scale, the Body Smart, is equipped with what it calls Eyes Closed Mode. Switch this mode on and when you climb on the scales, you won’t be confronted by your weight. The data will still be collected and tracked in the app but it won’t appear on the scale’s full-color display. Instead, users will see their step count and encouraging messages.

This could make it an appealing option for people starting a fitness journey or struggling with their weight.

The Body Smart will be available to buy in the U.S. on April 18 and will go on sale in the U.K. in the third quarter of 2023. It’ll be affordable as well, priced at $99.95/£99.95.

This makes it a welcome final entry into Withings’ new smart scale lineup, after the mid-range but still pricey Body Comp (US: $209.95 /UK, £199.95) and the premium Body Scan model, which has advanced heart monitoring in the form of a 6-lead ECG with Afib detection. The Body Scan is not yet available in the U.S., but it’s priced at a heart-thudding £399.95 in the UK. You can see what we thought of it in our Withings Body Scan review.

But the new Body Smart has more than just a softly-softly approach to recommend it. Mathieu Letombe, CEO of Withings, says it is “one of the most feature-rich scales at its price point on the market.”

Withings

The Withings Body Smart will deliver a full suite of measurements, including BMI, body fat and water percentage, plus muscle and bone mass. It can also differentiate the more dangerous visceral fat that wraps around the organs from regular subcutaneous fat. And, for the first time, it’ll be able to measure the user’s basal metabolic rate (BMR). BMR is a measurement of how many calories the body burns at rest, and it’s a useful tool for people embarking on a healthy eating plan.

This feature won’t be available at the U.S. launch: it’ll appear via a software update in May, along with a new pregnancy mode.

The Body Smart is available in black or white and can accommodate up to eight users. It offers athletic and baby modes, as well as the upcoming pregnancy mode. The brand claims that it is accurate to 50g. Like all Withings’ scales, it’s compatible with the Withings app and with the optional Withings+ health service.

It even offers heart-rate tracking, although not the more sophisticated vascular age measurement offered by the Body Comp and Body Scan.

If that still sounds too in-depth for your needs, we’ve reviewed a great range of budget-friendly options. Have a look at our reviews of the Yunmai Smart Scale 3, the Eufy Smart Scale P2 Pro and the solar-powered Renpho Ellis.