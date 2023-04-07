TP-Link’s first Matter-certified smart plug: Kasa Smart KP125M

TP-Link is now shipping its first Matter-certified smart plug, the Kasa Smart KP125M. The single-outlet device is designed to control lamps, fans, and other small appliances and can support loads of up to 15 amps and 1,800 watts. It’s an on/off switch, which means it can’t dim a lamp, but Matter certification means it’s compatible with a host of smart home ecosystems. It also has a local switch.

An onboard Bluetooth radio promises to ease the process of adding the KP125M smart plug to your 2.4GHz home Wi-Fi network. Once online, it can be integrated with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple Home, or Samsung SmartThings. The smart plug also has an energy-monitoring feature that will track the amount of electricity a connected device consumes.

Users can set auto-off timers, establish on/off schedules, set an away mode to randomly turn devices on and off while you’re away from home, and remotely control the plug from anywhere they have internet access using the TP-Link’s Kasa Smart mobile app. The TP125M can also be grouped with other TP-Link smart home devices to control them simultaneously. Incorporating the device into one of the smart home ecosystems mentioned above will add additional capabilities.

The Kasa Smart KP125M is small enough that two of them can operate in the same duplex outlet. The new smart plug is available at Amazon in a $40 two-pack or a $70 four-pack. We’re expecting to receive a sample soon and will post a full hands-on review after we put the new device through its paces.