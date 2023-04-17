LG Evo G3 OLED TV review: Lush blacks, first-class processing

At a glance Expert's Rating Pros Excellent black levels

LG was alone in the consumer OLED space for about 10 years, which gave the company a head start in handling the technology. Yes, the new quantum-dot RGB OLEDs from Samsung and Sony are head turners, but experience counts for a lot, and the LG Evo G3 offers the best image processing we’ve ever seen in a 4K UHD OLED. Fewer visual artifacts means fewer mental interruptions when you’re engrossed in a movie.

Bottom line: The Evo G3 is a fantastic TV, and with everything else being equal that presents a number of reasons to opt for it over the competition.

What are the LG Evo G3 OLED TV’s specifications?

The LG Evo G3 (we reviewed the 65-inch model OLED65G3PUA) is a 120Hz, 4K UHD (3840 x 2120), WRGB OLED TV. WRGB means that every pixel consists of four sub-pixels: white, red, green, and blue. Actually, every pixel uses white OLED elements; red, green, and blue filters are used to create the RGB sub-pixels. Thanks to the white subpixels, WRGB panels deliver higher overall brightness with less stress on the red, green, and blue elements, and it’s easy for them to render white.

The RGB OLED panels used in Samsung’s S95C series and Sony’s A95K series, meanwhile, feature more color-saturated highlights, which add a beguiling layer of richness all their own.

The LG Evo G3 65-inch offers lush color and contrast. Jon L. Jacobi/Foundry

LG has also intimated that RGB OLED panels might not last as long as WRGB OLED panels, because the former drive their three sub-pixels hard to create white. Samsung Display, which manufactures quantum-dot RGB OLED panels, has yet to get back to me on that question. Anecdotally, however, the folks I know who are early adopters of RGB OLED TVs have had no issues so far.

The LG Evo G3 has a super-narrow metal bezel that is hardly noticeable when viewed head-on. Look at it from the side and you’ll see that it’s handsomely rendered in a shade of pewter. The TV weighs in at around 53 pounds and can be wall-mounted using its 300- x 300mm VESA mount point. Adding the included stand brings its weight to 62 pounds.

You’ll get first-rate port selection: four HDMI 2.1, all of which support 120Hz (eARC on HDMI 2); an ATSC 3.0 tuner, with a coax input for connecting an over-the-air antenna or a cable or satellite TV set-top box; an RJ45 port for hardwired ethernet; a 3.5mm jack for RS-232C system integration; and three USB 2.0 ports.

All the Evo G3’s HDMI ports support a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Wireless connectivity includes Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax), and a WiSA transmitter for nearly lag-free high-fidelity audio streaming to compatible speaker systems. We have an article with an in-depth explanation of the WiSA standard, and our Platin Audio Monaco 5.1.2 surround-sound system review takes a deep look at a speaker system that uses the technology.

Amazon Alexa and Google Home support is integrated, and there are a host of apps covering all the most popular streaming services, including YouTube, Apple TV+, and lots more. Dolby Atmos and DTS audio are supported, as well as Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG for high dynamic range content.

There’s also a handy media guide, as well as LG curated content. Auto Low Latency Mode is enacted as well as variable refresh rate (VRR) and its counterparts, FreeSync and G-Sync.

The Evo G3 series is priced at $2,499 for the 55-inch version, $3,299 for the 65-inch model we tested, $4,499 for the 77-inch size, and $6,499 for the 83-incher. The panel is warrantied for five years, and the TV as a whole is covered for a single year with parts and labor included.

What’s it like to set up the LG G3 Evo OLED?

I encountered an odd set-up process, so I thought I’d devote a couple of paragraphs to it. LG attempts to get you to sign up for an account, which will provide content management and other benefits, but it will also allow the company monitor your viewing habits. I don’t care for that type of behavior; fortunately, you can skip it if you feel the same.

The oddest part, however, was the speed at which the audio set-up advice was spoken–it was so fast it sounded like an auctioneer at a podium. This must have been a glitch, but it made for one of the most humorous set-up experiences I’ve had.

Does the LG G3 Evo OLED come with a good remote control and user interface?

The G3 Evo’s voice remote is the longer version first introduced a couple of years ago. It has a full numeric keypad, shortcut buttons, and is of course–“magic;” i.e., there’s a free-floating cursor that moves across the screen as you wave the remote in the air. Using it takes some practice, but it’s quick once you’re accustomed to it. You can also use the circular rocker button in the center to navigate if you prefer.

The LG Magic remote synergizes will with LG’s WebOS smart TV operating system.

The LG Evo G3 uses LG’s WebOS operating system, and nearly all its settings can be accessed from the contextual pop-up menus that appear when you press the “gear/settings” button. I find WebOS more intuitive than either Google TV (found on Sony’s smart TVs) or Smart Hub (Samsung’s smart TV operating system), and I find the synergy between the remote and the OS quite pleasant. I much prefer it over over Samsung’s inefficient GUI.

Does the LG Evo G3 deliver a high-quality picture and sound?

If it weren’t for an ever-so-slight tendency for reds to drift toward orange, the Evo G3 would have earned an A++ for image quality. The processing certainly deserved it. I’ve rarely experienced such a lack of shimmer, moiré, judder (when compensated for), and other visual artifacts.

There’s also such a wide range of adjustment in most settings that you can dial in pretty much any experience you want–as long as you’re not looking for the ghosting, blooming, and light bleed that LED-backlit LCD TVs suffer from. Yes, that’s a joke.

The LG Evo G3 delivers a fantastic image.

While I prefer the default color palettes of Samsung’s and Sony’s RGB quantum dot OLEDs, I was able to coax the Evo G3 to get very close with careful calibration. What I wasn’t able to match, however, were the bright highlights those competing TVs deliver; the Evo G3’s highlights were a bit washed out in comparison. On the other side of the ledger, LG’s TV is excellent at producing whites without stressing its red, green, and blue pixels the way an RGB display will.

The LG Evo G3 is one of the best-sounding TVs I’ve encountered; in fact, it comes close to Sony’s A95K-series TV. Audio is clear, the mid-range is well defined, and there’s even some oomph in the bass range. Personally, I didn’t feel the need to replace the LG’s onboard speakers with a soundbar–or any other type of outboard audio reinforcement–unless you’re looking for surround sound. It sounds that good and it gets that loud.

The LG Evo G3 is one of the three best TVs on the market

The LG Evo G3 OLED is one of the three best TVs on the market, with the Sony A95K and Samsung S95C being the other two. All three sets are similarly priced on Amazon, so it’s pretty much a matter of which strength is more important to you. Being RGB OLEDs, the Samsung and Sony TVs deliver mor color-saturated highlights. LG’s WRGB TVs offer a more accurate color palette and brighter whites. The best news is that you can’t go wrong no matter which of these TVs you settle on.