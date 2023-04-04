Samsung’s 2023 Neo QLED smart TVs now hitting store shelves

Samsung’s 2023 OLED smart TVs (the S95C- and S90C-series) were obviously a priority, as the company is just now making its 2023 quantum dot Neo QLED QN90C and QN900C models available for sale.

To celebrate, the company is offering some nifty deals:

Purchase a Neo QLED 8K TV in the QN800C or QN900C series, and you can choose from a free 32-inch Frame TV (model 32LS03B) or free delivery and installation, including wall mounting.

Samsung’s 8K UHD, QN900C Neo QLED TV.

Purchase a 65-inch or larger Neo QLED 4K UHD TV, and you can chose from a 50-percent discount on a Freestyle video projector, get free delivery and installation of whichever Neo QLED TV you buy (65 inches or larger), or a get a free wall mount. Unlike the offer accompanying the purchase of the far pricier 8K model TV, you’ll need to choose from delivery and installation or a free wall mount of a 4K TV (unless you opt for the discount on the video projector, that is).

Samsung’s Freestyle video projector.

