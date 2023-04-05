Swann CoreCam Pro Spotlight review: A small but solid upgrade

At a glance Expert's Rating Pros Ample onboard storage with included SD card

Like the design and feature set of the impressive Swann CoreCam, but want a small spotlight added to the mix? You’re in luck: The Swann CoreCam Pro Spotlight is identical to the original in every way, except for the aforementioned addition of an integrated LED lighting system.

Identical in size–about 2.5 x 2.5 x 3.5 inches (WxDxH)–-and only a fraction of an ounce heavier at 7.4 ounces, the unit features the same rechargeable 6000mAh battery, and also comes equipped with a 32GB microSD card preinstalled for local storage.

Does the Swann CoreCam Pro Spotlight have an IP rating?

Usable both inside or outside, the CoreCam Pro comes rated with IP65 weatherproofing, meaning it’s “dust tight” and resistant to water sprayed from a nozzle. That said, the IP rating only holds if you don’t leave the CoreCam plugged in all the time, as that would expose some of the electronic inputs. (A USB cable is used to recharge the device, but an A/C adapter is not included.)

The CoreCam Pro’s small spotlight LED is surprisingly effective at illuminating an area within 30 feet.

A small mounting bracket lets you affix the camera to a wall or the ceiling, or the unit can easily sit on a bookshelf–again, provided it’s unplugged, due to the bottom-mounted charging port.

What is the video resolution and viewing angle for the Swann CoreCam Pro Spotlight?

The camera’s specs again stick closely to those of the original CoreCam, offering 1920 x 1080 pixels of resolution and a 100-degree viewing angle. Standard infrared night vision is available if you don’t want to use the spotlight, while features like two-way audio and a siren are also in the mix.

The spotlight can be set to illuminate when motion is detected (and when it’s dark, of course), and will stay on for 30, 60, 120, or 300 seconds. Those same time limits can be used for cooldown between clips. or you can turn the cooldown off altogether.

The CoreCam Pro’s small spotlight LED (Swann does not formally specify its luminosity) is surprisingly effective at illuminating an area within 30 feet. I was initially surprised when viewing a video playback that I was watching a recording lit solely by the spotlight instead of ambient lighting. While slightly dimmer than overhead lights, the scene displayed accurate color and ample clarity throughout.

How do you set up the Swann CoreCam Pro Spotlight?

Setup is easy: Just scan a QR code on the back of the camera and walk through a few basic steps in the Swann Security app to connect it to your 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network.

The biggest decision you’ll have to make is around Swann’s cloud storage service, as a 90-day trial is available, though you’re required to subscribe via the Apple Store in advance. (Android users will presumably face the same issue.)

The Secure+ service offers 60 days of video storage for $3/month or $30/year for one device or $10/month or $100/year for unlimited devices, as well as providing an alerting system that can detect pets, cars, and packages. Given the ability to store and stream video locally, this plan doesn’t add a whole lot, but it’s definitely an affordable way to add a few more features to the system.

Does the Swann CoreCam Pro Spotlight offer local storage?

I didn’t encounter the same problem I had on the previous Swann camera with clips appearing on the SD card out of order, and found the motion detection and recording features to work well on the whole, with good responsiveness.

The app appears to have been patched since our last review, though I did experience a few incidents where the app froze (usually during settings adjustments) and had to be force quit and restarted.

As with the prior edition of the camera, I found video quality to be grainy by default; moving the quality setting up to medium or high helps quite a bit.

Support for video-based Alexa and Google Assistant devices is also still standard.

Is the Swann CoreCam Pro Spotlight worth the cash?

Swann asks for an extra $20 for the CoreCam Pro over the $130 asking price for the standard CoreCam, which doesn’t strike me as egregious.

Both cameras remain priced on the high side for this market, but they do pour on the features, and those features all work well. If you don’t absolutely need the spotlight, stick with the original CoreCam, but really, you can’t go wrong with either model.