Google’s Pixel Buds Pro sound like a dream, and they’re 25% off

If you’re shopping for a great pair of noise-cancelling earbuds to go with your Android phone, snagging Google’s Pixel Buds Pro is a no-brainer. Better yet, they’re on sale right now for 25 percent off, but not for long.

We gave the Pixel Buds Pro–now selling for $149.99 at Amazon, a $50 savings–a four-star rating, with our reviewer calling them “excellent all around,” from the nifty pebble-shaped charging case colorful tapered buds (available in coral, fog, charcoal, and lemongrass flavors) to the noise cancelling and transparency modes. You’ll also get IPX4-rated water resistance from the Buds Pro, along with up to 31 total hours of playback with a fully charged case.

Just like AirPods do with the iPhone, Google’s Pixel Buds Pro seamlessly integrate with Pixel phones, complete with super-easy pairing, “Hey Google” functionality (either via touch or voice command), an eartip seal check, and a bevy of EQ presets. Best of all, the Pixel Buds Pro sound terrific, with “very good” audio and “great”-sounding calls and audiobook performance, according to our review.

At 25 percent off, the Pixel Buds Pro are a must-buy for Android users, but don’t wait; the savings end on April 2.

Get the Google Pixel Buds Pro for $149.99 at Amazon