Eve’s first out-of-the-box Matter devices are now available

Chalk up another Matter-enabled smart device available for purchase, with smart-home manufacturer Eve announcing that its Eve Energy smart plug with out-of-the-box Matter support is now on sale.

The Matter-ready Eve Energy ($39.95) will be followed by Matter-enabled versions of the Eve Door and Window sensor ($49.95) and the Eve Motion sensor (also $49.95), both of which go on sale April 17.

On that same date in April, a Matter update will arrive for owners of existing Thread radio-equipped Eve Energy, Eve Door and Window, and Eve Motion devices. The update will be available within the Eve app.

Eve had previously announced at CES back in January that it was prepping Matter-enabled versions of its Eve Energy, Door and Window, and Motion devices. While the Eve Energy smart plug with Matter has arrived on schedule, it appears the Eve Door and Window and Eve Motion devices got delayed by a few weeks.

Eve’s newly updated smart devices are just the latest Matter-enabled smart products on sale. Nanoleaf is slated to ship three Matter smart lights next month, while TP-Link’s Tapo brand and Meross already have Matter-ready smart plugs on the market.

Matter is the new smart home standard that promises to unite the big smart home ecosystems, with Matter-enabled devices capable of being configured and controlled by smart home apps and controllers that support the standard. Amazon’s Alexa, Apple’s HomeKit, Google Home, and Samsung SmartThings are all on board with Matter.

The Matter standard was initially beset with delays before its fall 2022 launch.

More recently, Belkin’s Wemo smart home brand said it would take “a big step back” from Matter so it could “find a way to differentiate” its smart products from the coming wave of Matter devices.

Meanwhile, Philips Hue has reportedly delayed a Matter update for the Hue Bridge, which was due to arrive before March 31.