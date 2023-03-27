Blueair’s latest air purifiers promise to scrub the air more quickly

Blueair just unleashed a new line of its Blue air purifiers with a new design, quieter and more efficient operation, and a revamped air quality index display.

Available this month, the Blue Pure Max line comes with price tags ranging from $139 to $349, with the most powerful model rated to clean the air in rooms up to 1,524 square feet within 30 minutes.

The five new models are the successors to the Blue Pure Auto line, and they’re up to 83 percent more powerful than those older purifiers, according to Blueair.

The Blue Pure Max line boasts redesigned hole patterns that improve airflow for higher CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate), while a built-in noise shield helps keep the units quiet even when they’re dialed up to the higher fan speed, Blueair says.

The new air purifiers also arrive with a tapered design compared to the older Blue Pure Auto line, with a “Stockholm Fog” pre-filter included in the box; four other varieties–Limestone, Moss, and Sand–are sold separately.

The new Blue Pure Max line has more of a tapered design compared to the older Blue Pure Auto models. Blueair

Meanwhile, Blueair has revamped the AQI indicator the the Blue Pure Max purifiers. The new indicator, which uses a particle sensor to detect pollutants in the air, now shines in five colors: blue for “excellent,” green for “good,” yellow for “moderate,” orange for “polluted,” and red for “very polluted.”

Most of the Blue Pure Max models come with a two-button control that lets you select one of four fan speeds, including a Night Mode that dims all the indicator lights, while the priciest 211i Max unit gets a “premium” LED touch display that lets you control power, fan speed, particle level readings, auto and night modes, and filter reminders.

You can monitor the Blue Pure Max’s performance using the Blueair app, which gives you an estimate on when the purifier will finish cleaning the air in the room. The app also lets you control the fan speed, and LED brightness, as well as set schedules, while a geofence can put the unit on standby when you leave or crank up the fan when you return home.

The Blue Pure Max air purifiers use Blueair’s “HEPASilent” technology, which employs electrostatic and mechanical filtration to scrub an estimated 99.97 percent of particles as small as 0.1 microns.

The Blue Pure Max line includes the following models (the recommended room sizes come from the manufacturer):

Blue Pure 411a Max ($139), for rooms 219-526 square feet

Blue Pure 411i Max ($169), for rooms 219-526 square feet

Blue Pure 311i Max ($229), for rooms 387-929 square feet

Blue Pure 311i+ Max ($299), for rooms 465-1,116 square feet

Blue Pure 211i Max ($349), for rooms 635-1,524 square feet

We’ve previously reviewed some of Blueair’s pricier air purifiers, including the $599 Blueair HealthProtect 7410i and the $349 Blueair DustMagnet.

We’ll have reviews of Blueair’s Blue Pure Max purifiers once we test out some review units.