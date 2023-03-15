Apple Music Classical app: Release date, pricing, and more

It’s been more than a year since Apple promised a standalone app for classical music lovers, but the wait for Apple Music Classical will soon be over.

Apple has finally announced a launch date for the new classical-focused app, which lands following Cupertino’s 2021 acquisition and immediate shuttering of the much-loved classical music streaming service Primephonic.

So, what’s the big deal about Apple Music Classical? Will it make the experience of searching for and playing classical music less chaotic than it is on the main Apple Music app? Will it offer high-resolution and spatial audio tracks? Will it cost extra? And when will it finally arrive? We have answers for you.