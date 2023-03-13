Home
Amazon launches a March Madness Hub for Fire TV users

Fire TV users: Say “Alexa, fill my bracket” for an interactive experience that displays your predictions and outcomes during the 2023 NCAA basketball tourney.
Michael Brown
By Michael Brown
Executive Editor, TechHive Mar 13, 2023 9:30 am PDT
Fire TV March Madness brackets
Image: Amazon

As the 2023 NCAA basketball tournament–aka March Madness–gets underway today, Amazon Fire TV users will be able to fill in their brackets predicting the outcomes of each stage on their TV screens. To start, just say “Alexa, fill my bracket” to kick off the interactive March Madness Hub display pictured up top.

The next step is to pick the teams you think will win each stage of the tournament, region by region. Once you’ve filled out your brackets, you can scan a QR code that will be displayed on the screen to download the information or text it to your friends.

Players will need to fill out their brackets by March 16, because you won’t be able to predict any winners once a game has gotten underway.

Amazon Fire TV March Madness bracket feature

Fire TV users can look for the March Madness Hub on the Fire TV’s main screen.

Amazon

Participating Fire TV users will earn points for correct picks, and they’ll be able to keep track their standing against other participants via the hub. Amazon says it will also post information on its Twitter page about how to enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win an Echo Show smart display. Participants who capture a photo of the QR code on their bracket and share it on their Twitter will qualify for a second sweepstakes entry. Amazon has posted the complete rules for this March Madness sweepstakes at http://amzn.to/Rules.

Looking for more information about streaming March Madness? Don’t miss TechHive’s own guide to streaming March Madness 2023 to see all the ways you can watch every game in the tournament series without cable TV subscription.

, Executive Editor

Michael is TechHive's lead editor, with 30+ years of experience covering the tech industry, focusing on the smart home, home audio, and home theater. He built his own smart home in 2007 and used it as a real-world test lab for product reviews. Following a relocation to the Pacific Northwest, he is now converting his new home, an 1890 Victorian bungalow, into a modern smart home.

