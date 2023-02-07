Thermacell’s EL55 will repel mosquitoes while lighting your table

If you love the outdoors but hate being plagued by biting insects, Thermacell has a new portable solution: the Thermacell EL55 Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller + Glow Light. The $50 device creates a 20-foot zone of protection from black flies, no-see-ums, and mosquitoes using unscented liquid repellent cartridges.

The kettle-shaped gadget integrates a dimmable LED lamp with a range of 50- to 200 lumens of brightness. An onboard lithium-ion battery can power the repellent function for up 9 hours; that number drops to 5.5 hours when you’re also using the lamp.

The new Thermacell EL55 is a mosquito-repelling lamp priced at $49.99. Thermacell

We’ve been impressed with several of Thermacell’s products, and can highly recommend the more-or-less permanently installed LIV system that we reviewed in the summer of 2022. We deployed it in a suburban backyard with a small creek running through it that was so overrun with mosquitoes that no one wanted to go outside. The LIV system had the bugs at bay within minutes of our setting it up.

The Thermacell EL55 is available now for $49.99 at Thermacell, Amazon, and in stores and from other online retailers. Thermacell’s Liquid repellent refills last 40 hours and cost $21.99 each.