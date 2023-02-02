Soccer fans: How to avoid paying full price for MLS Season Pass

MLS Season Pass, Apple’s groundbreaking approach to live soccer streaming, is now available for the 2023 season. I am here to implore you not to pay full price for it.

The list price for MLS Season Pass is $15 per month or $99 for the entire season. Apple TV+ subscribers, however, get a discounted price of $13 per month or $79 for the season. The best way to save on on MLS Season Pass, then, is to temporarily sign up for Apple TV+ first. Even a free trial should be enough to secure a $20 discount on the full season of soccer, at which point you can safely cancel both services to avoid automatic billing at renewal time.

MLS season ticket holders shouldn’t bother with any of this, as Season Pass is included for free with season tickets. (If you’re a ticket holder, just keep an eye on your email for that season pass offer.)

For everyone else though, the Apple TV+ subscription loophole is a great way to get the service for less, and another example of finding craftier ways to save money on cord-cutting. Read on for detailed instructions.

What is MLS Season Pass?

MLS Season Pass is the result of a 10-year deal between Apple and Major League Soccer. It provides access to every MLS game, both in- and out-of-market, with no blackouts. That includes the MLS Cup Playoffs and the Leagues Cup.

The subscription also includes a five-hour live whiparound show for Wednesday and Saturday games, live streams of MLS Next and MLS Next Pro matches, and an assortment of behind-the-scenes TV series.

As I wrote last year, it’s a refreshing change from how sports streaming usually works. Instead of spreading coverage across a slew of streaming services and cable channels, Apple and MLS are putting complete coverage in one place.

How to save $20 on MLS Season Pass

At this point, you’re ready to enjoy a year of good-ol’ American soccer at a discounted rate, with no automatic billing at the end. With any luck, the same discount loophole will apply come 2024.

