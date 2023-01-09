Rise Gardens’ modular indoor smart garden gets an upgrade

Rise Gardens showed off at CES an improved version of its modular hydroponic smart garden for growing fresh vegetables indoors year round. It sounds like the manufacturer has addressed some of the issues we identified in our Rise Gardens Double Family Garden review, which was first published in August, 2021.

The company says the new Rise Garden Charcoal Collection features more durable electronics, a larger water reservoir, and is easier to assemble. The new charcoal color scheme, meanwhile, is meant as an homage to that material’s historical use to increase soil fertility.

Both the original and the new Charcoal Collection of the Rise Garden let you grow up to 108 edible plants indoors with a minimum of fuss. Rise Gardens

If you’re unfamiliar with Rise Gardens, the company builds smart, mostly automated hydroponic growing systems featuring circulating water and integrated grow lights. Designed primarily for edible plants—green leafy vegetables, tomatoes, herbs, and the like—the indoor gardening system tracks the growth of your plants and sends push messages when they need liquid fertilizer, when the system’s water reservoir needs to be refilled, and when the plants are ready for harvest.

Rise says this new model is also easier to clean. While our long-term review unit is still performing well and we’re growing fresh produce in the dead of winter, all of the improvements Rise has identified will all be welcome.