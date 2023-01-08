Twinkly wants you to know it offers more than cool holiday lights

While the Italian smart lighting company Twinkly is best known for its sophisticated holiday lighting, its entire product line is much more expansive. At CES, Twinkly is showing off new ways consumers can control its lights along with a new line of lower-cost smart lighting called Candies.

The Twinkly Entertainment Hub is the company’s latest application, which creates visuals directly from an audio feed. The app can also mirror on-screen visuals, and you can control all the effects in real time from a central dashboard.

The app works with Twinkly’s lighting products, including Strings, Flex, Dots, and the recently launched Squares (pictured at the top of the page). Strings are the lights that made Twinkly famous, while Flex is the company’s flexible tube lighting. Dots are like Strings but with circular lights.

Twinkly unveiled an all-new Entertainment Hub at CES 2023. Twinkly

Squares are Twinkly’s newest and most innovative lights: Connect several and you can light up the panels in different ways to create images or shapes. While other smart lighting platforms offer similar methods to sync your lights, I’ve found Twinkly’s platform to provide the most flexibility.

“With the holiday season behind us, we took a deep dive into the many ways our products can completely transform a space,” said Twinkly CEO Andrea Tellatin, “homing in on audiences like gamers, streamers, musicians, and entertainers for inspiration into what’s next.”

From an early look, Twinkly owners will be happy. You can already control the lights down to a single element; now, the Entertainment Hub promises to simplify the creation of sophisticated dynamic lighting scenes across multiple Twinkly lights.

In addition to the new app, Twinkly also showed off a new product—Candies—that will launch in the fall of 2023. The company says Candies will satisfy demand for lower-cost decorative smart lighting, although it has yet to provide any information on pricing.