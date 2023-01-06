Reolink shows off 3 new wireless home security cameras at CES

Reolink launched three new consumer-focused home security cameras at CES on Friday: The Argus Track, a 2K camera with automatic motion tracking; the Argus PT 4K, the company’s first battery-powered 4K camera; and the outdoor-only, fixed-position RLC-81MA that sports power-over-ethernet (PoE).

The Argus Track and the RLC-81MA feature dual lenses that can send two video streams to the Reolink app on your phone: A wide-angle view and a telephoto view of the area in front of them.

The Reolink Argus Track home security camera. Reolink

The Argus Track is a battery-powered, indoor/outdoor, pan/tilt camera that delivers 2K resolution. It can operate on a tabletop or be mounted on a sidewall, eave, or mast with the included hardware. There’s a dual-band (2.4- and 5GHz) Wi-Fi adapter onboard, and a spotlight for color night vision. The word Track in its name indicates that it can automatically track a person moving within its field of view, panning or tilting as necessary.

The Reolink Argus 4K PT outdoor security camera. Reolink

The Argus PT 4K is Reolink’s first battery-powered 4K security camera. It’s also pan/tilt model that can pan 355 degrees and tilt 140 degrees. Designed to be mounted outside on a sidewall, roof eave, or mast, its built-in spotlight enables color night vision. The camera also features person, pet, and vehicle detection. Being a dual-band model, it can operate on either 2.4- or 5GHz Wi-Fi networks.

If your network is capable of delivering power over ethernet (PoE), you’ll never need to worry about the Reolink RLC-81MA experiencing a dead battery. Pictured at the top of the story, this is a fixed-position 4K camera with an 8 megapixel image sensor. Like the others, it’s outfitted with dual lenses, a dual-band Wi-Fi adapter, and color night vision. It also offers person, pet, and vehicle detection.