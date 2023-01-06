Home / Home Security
Reolink shows off 3 new wireless home security cameras at CES

The company plans to release two new indoor/outdoor, pan/tilt cameras in 2023, plus a fixed-position outdoor model with PoE support.
By Michael Brown
Executive Editor, TechHive Jan 6, 2023 3:58 pm PST
Reolink RLC 81MA
Image: Reolink

Reolink launched three new consumer-focused home security cameras at CES on Friday: The Argus Track, a 2K camera with automatic motion tracking; the Argus PT 4K, the company’s first battery-powered 4K camera; and the outdoor-only, fixed-position RLC-81MA that sports power-over-ethernet (PoE).

The Argus Track and the RLC-81MA feature dual lenses that can send two video streams to the Reolink app on your phone: A wide-angle view and a telephoto view of the area in front of them.

Reolink Argus Track
The Reolink Argus Track home security camera.

Reolink

The Argus Track is a battery-powered, indoor/outdoor, pan/tilt camera that delivers 2K resolution. It can operate on a tabletop or be mounted on a sidewall, eave, or mast with the included hardware. There’s a dual-band (2.4- and 5GHz) Wi-Fi adapter onboard, and a spotlight for color night vision. The word Track in its name indicates that it can automatically track a person moving within its field of view, panning or tilting as necessary.

Reolink 4K PT
The Reolink Argus 4K PT outdoor security camera.

Reolink

The Argus PT 4K is Reolink’s first battery-powered 4K security camera. It’s also pan/tilt model that can pan 355 degrees and tilt 140 degrees. Designed to be mounted outside on a sidewall, roof eave, or mast, its built-in spotlight enables color night vision. The camera also features person, pet, and vehicle detection. Being a dual-band model, it can operate on either 2.4- or 5GHz Wi-Fi networks.

If your network is capable of delivering power over ethernet (PoE), you’ll never need to worry about the Reolink RLC-81MA experiencing a dead battery. Pictured at the top of the story, this is a fixed-position 4K camera with an 8 megapixel image sensor. Like the others, it’s outfitted with dual lenses, a dual-band Wi-Fi adapter, and color night vision. It also offers person, pet, and vehicle detection.

, Executive Editor

Michael is TechHive's lead editor, with 30+ years of experience covering the tech industry, focusing on the smart home, home audio, and home theater. He built his own smart home in 2007 and used it as a real-world test lab for product reviews. Following a relocation to the Pacific Northwest, he is now converting his new home, an 1890 Victorian bungalow, into a modern smart home.

