Leviton’s 2nd-gen Decora Wi-Fi line to get Matter updates in 2023

Smart lighting manufacturer Leviton says it will start rolling out Matter compatibility to its second generation of Decora Smart Wi-Fi lighting controls in 2023. The entire lineup will eventually get the required firmware update, but the in-wall Decora Smart Wi-Fi D26HD Dimmer and D215S Switch are first in line.

Adding Matter support will enable local control of these Leviton devices, plus interoperability with other Matter-certified smart home products.

“With decades of smart home experience, Leviton believes in the benefits that Matter brings to our smart home customers,” said Leviton product manager James Shurte. “We’re thrilled to provide Decora Smart Wi-Fi 2nd Gen customers with an easy upgrade path via upcoming firmware updates.”

Leviton’s smart home products are already supported by Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and none of its Decora Smart Wi-Fi products require a smart home hub.

The company says its customers will continue to use the My Leviton app to set up and use these devices, whether they have the Matter update or not.