Leviton’s 2nd-gen Decora Wi-Fi line to get Matter updates in 2023

Firmware updates delivering Matter compatibility will begin in early 2023, with the in-wall Decora Smart D26HD Dimmer and D215S Switch first in line.
Michael Brown
By Michael Brown
Executive Editor, TechHive Jan 6, 2023 2:12 pm PST
Leviton 2nd-gen Decora Smart Wi-Fi dimmer and switch
Image: Leviton

Smart lighting manufacturer Leviton says it will start rolling out Matter compatibility to its second generation of Decora Smart Wi-Fi lighting controls in 2023. The entire lineup will eventually get the required firmware update, but the in-wall Decora Smart Wi-Fi D26HD Dimmer and D215S Switch are first in line.

Adding Matter support will enable local control of these Leviton devices, plus interoperability with other Matter-certified smart home products.

“With decades of smart home experience, Leviton believes in the benefits that Matter brings to our smart home customers,” said Leviton product manager James  Shurte. “We’re thrilled to provide Decora Smart Wi-Fi 2nd Gen customers with an easy upgrade path via upcoming firmware updates.”

Leviton’s smart home products are already supported by Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and none of its Decora Smart Wi-Fi products require a smart home hub.

The company says its customers will continue to use the My Leviton app to set up and use these devices, whether they have the Matter update or not.

Michael is TechHive's lead editor, with 30+ years of experience covering the tech industry, focusing on the smart home, home audio, and home theater. He built his own smart home in 2007 and used it as a real-world test lab for product reviews. Following a relocation to the Pacific Northwest, he is now converting his new home, an 1890 Victorian bungalow, into a modern smart home.

