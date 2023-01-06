Cleer debuts two wireless earbuds, portable Bluetooth speaker

Cleer Audio, the San Diego-based audio company, has announced updates to its headphone and speaker line at CES 2023.

The highlight is the Arc II (pictured above), an update to its open-ear true wireless earbuds. Also available are the Scene portable Bluetooth speaker and the Roam Sport true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds.

Cleer’s original Arc earbuds offer a unique experience, sitting on the ear rather than plugging your ear canal with a silicone tip. That makes them incredibly comfortable for users who don’t care about noise cancellation.

The Arc II offers several important upgrades, including up to 8 hours of playback per charge with another 27 hours of battery life from the charging case.

The new Arc comes with a USB-A to USB-C charging cable, which is a definite upgrade from the short cable that was attached to the case in the original version.

The Arc II also adds multipoint connectivity, allowing a user to seamlessly transfer playback between devices. Bluetooth 5.3 and the SBC and aptX codecs are supported, and users can customize performance with the Cleer+ app for iOS and Android.

The Arc II on-ear earbuds will be available during the first quarter of 2023 for $149.99.

Meanwhile, the Scene portable Bluetooth speaker is designed for outdoor use with an IPX7 waterproof rating and rugged construction.

The speaker features dual 48mm drivers and a passive radiator, and promises up to 12 hours of battery life.

The Scene includes a noise-cancelling microphone, meaning it can be used as a speakerphone.

Available in gray or red, the Cleer Scene will sell for $79.99 when it’s available during the first quarter of 2023.

Finally, the Roam Sport in-ear headphones are designed for active use and feature an IPX4 sweatproof rating, with each earbud boasting touch controls.

Equipped with Cleer’s 5.8mm dynamic drivers, the Roam Sport offers up to 25 dB of noise cancellation, along with support for the latest-generation aptX Adaptive Audio standard.

On sale now for $99.99, the Roam Sport is rated for up to 5 hours of playback per charge, with an additional 15 hours from the USB-C charging case.

The case comes with a USB-A to USB-C charging cable, and Cleer includes three sizes of silicone eartips and three sizes of ear-wings.

As with the Arc II, users can customize their listening experience via the Cleer+ app for iOS and Android.