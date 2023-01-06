Home
SmartThings Station has a Thread radio, but not a Z-Wave one

Samsung continues to move away from supporting Z-Wave in its smart home products.
Michael Brown
By Michael Brown
Executive Editor, TechHive Jan 6, 2023 1:28 pm PST
Samsung SmartThings Station
Image: Michael Brown/Foundry

Samsung, which exited the SmartThings hardware business in 2021, is re-entering it with the all-new SmartThings Station, now on display at CES in Las Vegas.

Outfitted with Bluetooth, Thread, and Zigbee radios, the new Matter-certified smart home hub is notable for what it lacks: a Z-Wave radio, a feature that was present in three previous iterations of the SmartThings hub.

That omission doesn’t necessarily mean SmartThings is dropping support for Z-Wave, since the SmartThings Station isn’t meant to replace the Z-Wave-packing Aeotec Smart Home Hub (aka SmartThings Hub V3). But SmartThings Station buyers won’t be able to connect any Z-Wave devices that were previously certified as SmartThings compatible.

Samsung has also integrated a SmartThings hub into its new smart appliance lineup, including its Bespoke line of refrigerators, and those products don’t have Z-Wave radios either.

Aeotec Smart Home Hub

Aeotec Smart Home Hub
Read our review
MSRP: $135
Best Prices Today: $134.99 at Aeotec | $134.99 at Amazon | $134.99 at Best Buy

On the bright side, the SmartThings Station can function as a Thread border router, and it has several other cool features, including a 15-watt induction charging surface on top for wirelessly charging smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices. This surface also serves double duty as a programmable button that can trigger up to three smart home routines with a single, double, or long press.

Users will also be able to set up the SmartThings Station so that placing their phone on the charging surface—as one might do before going to bed—can trigger a routine that locks the home’s smart locks, turns off smart lights, adjusts the thermostat, and so on.

The new Samsung SmartThings Station is slated to ship in early February and will cost $60 ($80 including a USB-C power adapter).

, Executive Editor

Michael is TechHive's lead editor, with 30+ years of experience covering the tech industry, focusing on the smart home, home audio, and home theater. He built his own smart home in 2007 and used it as a real-world test lab for product reviews. Following a relocation to the Pacific Northwest, he is now converting his new home, an 1890 Victorian bungalow, into a modern smart home.

