Bird Buddy shows off a smart hummingbird feeder at CES 2023

Bird Buddy’s first AI-powered bird feeder hasn’t even shipped yet, but the Michigan-based startup is back at CES with a new model, this time for hummingbirds.

The company’s smart hummingbird feeder can identify 350 different species, as well as take snapshots and videos of their visits.

Bird Buddy’s smart feeder is built with recyclable and sustainable materials, and features a design that makes it both easier for the hummingbird to feed and for you to get a good picture.

Due in late 2023, the feeder snaps together and apart for easy assembly and cleaning, and like the original, the camera is removable for charging or replacement.

An optional solar roof attachment is also available.

Bird Buddy got its start as a Kickstarter project in November 2020. Tester units for the original Bird Buddy shipped the following year, and user feedback helped to improve both the functionality and the AI behind the feeder, the company said.

As a result, the new hummingbird-focused feeder is much better at identifying birds, as well as squirrels and other bird-feeder thieves, according to Bird Buddy.

Early feedback for the first Bird Buddy also suggested the idea of feeders made for specific breeds of birds, and the hummingbird model will be the company’s first specialized feeder, with more planned for the future.

Bird Buddy is also showing off new accessories for the original Bird Buddy at CES, including a new mounting solution and accessory set to increase the biodiversity and bird life around your feeder.

We have a test Bird Buddy unit that we’ll set up this spring when the birds return from their winter break.