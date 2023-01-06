Lutron unveils new Diva colors, Claro accessory switch at CES

Lutron announced at CES this week that its Diva smart switch is now available in five additional color options, while a new Claro accessory switch will give Caséta owners an easy way to extend control of a switch to additional locations.

The Claro accessory switch joins the Pico smart remote, which was formerly the only way to extend control of your Lutron switches beyond the main switch.

In addition to the traditional white version, the Diva and the Claro are available in black, gray, brown, ivory, and light almond, the same optional colors as the previous generation.

The Diva retails for $70, but pricing for the Claro accessory switch was not immediately available (we’ve reached out to Lutron for more details).

Home Depot and select retail partners already carry the Diva smart switch in-store, launched last year in the original white.

The company said that the Claro accessory switch and other color options will only be available online through Lutron’s partners.

The new accessory switch is the biggest Caséta news out of CES. It’s paired to a main switch–a Diva smart dimmer or Claro smart switch–but doesn’t affect your hub device count.

The Caséta hub can support up to 75 devices, an impressive figure compared to similar hubs.

Like the Diva, the Claro switches tone down the geekiness for which the original Caséta switch line was known. These switches are more subtle, yet still contain most of the functionality.

But for the control freaks, good news: The original feature-packed switches aren’t going anywhere, at least for the time being.