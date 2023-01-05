Focal’s Vestia speakers feature tweeters developed for its car audio line

Focal, the French manufacturer of high-fidelity headphones, speakers, and car audio systems, has released a new line of in-home loudspeakers. Designed and manufactured in France, five models of Vestia speakers are now available: three floor-standers, one bookshelf model, and a center channel for home theater use.

Vestia speakers are available in high-gloss black, dark wood, and light wood finishes with either a black or white leather effect for the front panels. Each speaker also comes with a grille for listeners who what a more understated look.

Each speaker cone is fabricated from Slatefiber, Focal’s recycled carbon-fiber material that was first introduced with its Chora product line in 2019. Focal’s engineers also incorporated the company’s M-shaped dome TAM tweeter, first developed for the brand’s car stereo systems; it is used here in a home speaker for the first time.

Vestia N°2, Vestia N°3, and Vestia N°4 floorstanders

Focal’s Vestia N°2 floorstanding speaker, with and without grille. Focal

Focal is offering floorstanding speakers in three sizes and price points. The Vestia N°2 ($1,399 each) measures 10 1/8 x 14 5/8 x 39 7/8 inches (WxDxH) and weighs 48.5 pounds. In addition to the M-shaped dome tweeter, the speaker features one 6.5-inch Slatefiber mid-range cone, and a pair of 6.5-inch Slatefiber woofers.

Vestia N°3 ($1,799 each) measures 10 1/8 x 14 3/4 x 44 1/8 inches (WxDxH) and weighs 58.4 pounds. In addition to the M-shaped dome tweeter and 6.5-inch Slatefiber mid-range cone from the Vestia N°2, the Vestia N°3 adds a third 6.5.-inch Slatefiber woofer.

Vestia N°4 ($2,199 each) measures 12 x 16 7/8 x 44 3/8 (WxDxH) and weighs 69.45 pounds. In addition to the M-shaped domed tweeter and 6.5-inch Slatefiber mid-range cone from the Vestia N°2 and Vestia N°3, the Vestia N°4 is equipped with two 8.25-inch Slatefiber woofers.

Vestia N°1 bookshelf speaker

Teh Focal Vestia bookshelf speaker can be used as a primary or for surround-sound duties in a home theater system. Focal

The Vestia N°1 ($599 each) measures 8 5/8 x 10 1/4 x 15 1/4 inches (WxDxH) and weighs 15.4 pounds. The speaker uses the same the M-shaped dome tweeter and 6.5-inch Slatefiber mid-range cone from the floorstanding speaker line.

Vestia center channel

The Focal Vestia center channel speaker features a center-mounted tweeter and two mid-range drivers. Focal

The Vestia center speaker ($699) measures 21 1/8 x 10 1/4 x 8 1/2 inches and and weighs 22 pounds. It uses the M-shaped domed tweeter from the other speakers and adds two 6.5-inch Slatefiber mid-range cones. Users who want to incorporate the Vestia speakers into a home theater setup can pair them with Focal’s SUB 600P subwoofer ($1,399). Focal is also offering custom speaker stands for the Vestia N°1 bookshelf speakers ($249/pair) and the Vestia center speaker ($129).