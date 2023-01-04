Roborock debuts flagship S8 robot vacuums at CES

Roborock will launch an entirely new high-end line of robot vacuums in April with better suction power, a tangle-resistant roller, and a new dock in the top-end model.

Announced at CES on Wednesday, the S8 series will start at $750 and includes three models: the S8, the S8+, and the S8 Pro Ultra (pictured above).

The most significant change in the S8 series is the available suction power. The S7 series vacuums each offered about 2,500Pa of suction, although the S7 MaxV series more than doubled that to 5,100Pa.

The S8 series vacuums have better suction across the board (6,000Pa), while a new dual rubber brush is designed to be tangle-resistant.

The Roborock S8 series (including the base S8 model pictured here) offers better suction power and a new dual rubber brush. Roborock

Like previous Roborock models, all S8 models include both vacuuming and mopping functionality. However, with the S8 Pro Ultra, the brush lifts slightly during mopping, preventing cross-contamination.

The Pro Ultra also includes a new self-cleaning dock with a warm air-drying feature that helps prevent mold growth, while its sonic mopping capabilities get a boost with the inclusion of two vibration modules rather than one.

Improved across the S8 series is Roborock’s AI-guided 3D obstacle avoidance system, a feature that first appeared in the S7 MaxV.

In addition to the robot vacuums, Roborock is also showing off the Dyad Pro, the successor to its Dyad wet-dry vacuum.

Like the original Dyad, the Pro includes the same adaptive cleaning functionality, automatically adjusting the power, water flow, and cleaning solution mixture to get the best clean.

The Pro has 17,000Pa of suction and can vacuum and mop at the same time.

Roborock says that the Dyad Pro will launch at the end of this month on its website and Amazon for $450.