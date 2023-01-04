Greenworks steps into the smart home at CES

Greenworks, a manufacturer of battery-powered tools for both professionals and consumers, debuted a new line of residential smart home devices at CES on Wednesday, including new indoor/outdoor cameras and a video doorbell.

In addition to a wide variety of other announcements, the company also showed off a new AI-enhanced robotic mower.

Greenworks unwrapped a total of four smart cameras in Las Vegas, including two indoor and two outdoor models, each with a fixed and rotating version.

While we don’t have exact specifications, Greenworks said in a statement that the cameras will support two-way voice communication and night vision, with the addition of remote pan and tilt control in the rotating models. The video doorbell also includes two-way communication and night vision.

Besides its new smart cameras, Greenworks unveiled a new robot mower at CES. Unlike most other robot mowers, the Optimow AI RLM3 doesn’t requires boundary wire, meaning you can “order, unbox, and let it mow,” the company promises.

Greenworks’s new Optimow AI RLM3 robot mower doesn’t require boundry wire. Greenworks

The built-in AI also helps the mower cut the yard evenly, resulting in a healthier lawn over time, Greenworks says.

For those who haven’t heard of Greenworks, the company previously focused on commercial customers. However, Greenworks now markets its tools toward DIY-friendly users, as well.

The company develops and manufactures its products in the United States, with its headquarters in North Carolina and a manufacturing plant in Tennessee.

While it is unclear if the latest products will continue to be manufactured stateside, Greenworks did say in a press release that its new wares should be available by spring.

We plan to stop by the Greenworks booth during CES, and hopefully we’ll have more specifics to share on the company’s new smart gear. Stay tuned.