Eve’s Matter-certified smart home devices will hit stores in March

Smart home device manufacturer Eve said Wednesday that it will be the first manufacturer to ship Matter-compatible devices from the factory when upgraded versions of its Eve Door and Window sensor, Eve Energy plug, and Eve Motion sensor launch on March 28.

The Eve Door & Window is a wireless contact sensor, the Eve Energy a combination smart plug and power meter, and the Eve Motion is the platform’s motion sensor. Eve delivered firmware updates to owners of existing devices last year, but new devices are still shipping without the update.

Matter support will also arrive for owners of the company’s smart shade, Eve MotionBlinds, by the end of March. Eve will also offer new Venetian and honeycomb blind options and a retrofit kit compatible with most traditional roller blinds. The kit includes mounting brackets, covers, and adapters to fit a variety of roller blind tubes and will cost $200. It also launches in late March.