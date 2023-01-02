Samsung leverages SmartThings to build smarter appliances

If energy savings and eco guilt factory heavily in your home appliance shopping, Samsung has your number with its 2023 lineup of snazzy, high-end, kitchen and laundry appliances.

While these modern-looking goods are dressed down in design ornamentation, Samsung’s Bespoke refrigerators, ovens, washers/dryers, and now even a wall-mount vent hood are all tuned up with Samsung’s Energy Star-certified SmartThings Energy management system, enhanced by an all-new AI-Energy Mode.

This smart-monitoring tech promises to reduce the energy consumption of Samsung appliances by as much as 30 percent. The tech takes note of your savings goals and then helpfully adjusts the settings of your appliances accordingly. Your Samsung dishwasher and washing machine might drop the temperature of the water used to wash your dishes and clothes, for example, while your freezer might raise its target temp a degree or two in order to consume a bit less electricity but still keep your food frozen.

New for 2023: Samsung’s side-by-side smart refrigerator/freezer joins the company’s other Bespoke appliances, including a range and a vent hood that can take to each other. Samsung

The artificial intelligence knows when you’ve been sleeping—and have accidentally left the stove on or the fridge door open—and then sends you an alert to that effect. It also works in mysterious ways to analyze the contents of your refrigerator, the clothes in your washing machine, or the food in your oven. The tech then issues appropriate guidance, prepping must-get shopping lists, dispensing advice on wash-cycle selection and soap additives, or counseling on the best prep time and temperature for food in the oven.

Bespoke 4-door Flex with Family Hub Refrigerator

Truly a centerpiece for the smart home, this four-door fridge boasts a built-in SmartThings hub (pictured up top), so you can easily connect all SmartThings-compatible devices (everything from lighting controls to your smart thermostat) without any additional hub hardware. You can then steer the show on the fridge/freezer’s built-in Family Hub+ touchscreen, which has grown on the new model to 32 inches measured vertically, up significantly from previous models with 21.5-inch screens. Split-screen options let you simultaneously call up recipes, check the oven temp, and even watch TV.

Equal parts cool and spooky, the fridge’s AI-powered internal camera uses optical character recognition to analyze food images and labels, so it can tell you when it’s time to stock up on foodstuffs. A special FlexZone compartment can be converted from fridge to freezer, and the Beverage Center hidden inside the upper-left-hand door serves water and ice—the latter in cube or “ice bites” form.

Bespoke Side-By-Side Refrigerator

You’ll need to do without a big screen on this model, but this fridge abides by the same eco-consciousness and industrial-design aesthetic as the 4 Door Flex. A Wi-Fi embedded SmartThings app connects to the new and improved ST Energy platform to track, manage and optimize daily power consumption, working and sharing all on your smartphone screen. The sleek Bespoke styling revels in modern minimalism with flat panels, discrete recessed handles, and touch sensors on both doors that magically open and close even when your hands are full.

Bespoke AI Wall Oven

You can control Samsung’s Bespoke wall oven remotely, thanks to its SmartThings connectivity. Samsung

Nothing’s left to doubt here: Has the cake risen? Is the roast burning? This AI- and Wi-Fi-enabled, advanced oven knows all. Without opening the door, an in-oven AI Camera will detect and suggest optimal cook settings, allowing you to visually check on your food’s progress on its 7-inch color LCD screen. Or you can tune into the show via the SmartThings app on your phone.

Food bloggers will dig the ability to share pictures and stream live video of their cooks to a social platform or to their cohorts in the SmartThings Cooking community. This wall oven’s snazzy screen and digital touch controls are also at the ready to navigate through cook settings and modes, which include Air Sous Vide, Air Fry, Steam Cook +, and Flex Duo. That Wi-Fi linkup to Samsung SmartThings Cooking also invites you to remotely preheat the oven, set timers, and sync recipe settings from your smartphone, even when you’re out of the house—but hopefully not too far away.

Bespoke Wall Mount Hood

This vent hood can connect with the smart Samsung cooktop beneath it to automatically adjust ventilation depending on your cooking activity. It also has the smarts—including an indoor air quality sensor—to sniff out the cleanliness of the air in your kitchen and send alerts to its built-in screen and/or the SmartThings Air app on your phone. The hood circulates and deodorizes air at a rate of 700 cubic feet per minute, with a noise level of just 65 decibels at its highest fan setting. You’ll also get a message whenever it’s time to change the air filter inside.