Samsung updates its M8 smart monitor line with a 27-inch model

A smaller version of the 32-inch M8 sits easier on your desktop and both versions now pivot and sport a higher-resolution webcam.
Samsung 2023 M8 display
Samsung

If there was anything we were wary of in our Samsung M8 Smart Monitor review, it was the unit’s rather large 32-inch screen size. That’s great for a small TV, some will find too big as a pure computer monitor. Samsung must’ve heard us (and others) and will soon offering a smaller 27-inch version for 2023. Good on ya’ Samsung.

Other improvements include the ability to pivot the display into portrait mode for long documents, and it has a higher-resolution webcam than its predecessor. Mouse/keyboard control are also now possible. If you’re not familiar with the breed, a smart monitor is a computer monitor with a Smart TV user interface. In this case, you also get Samsung’s SmartHome, along with its SmartThings IoT user interface. The SmartHome Gaming hub is also featured.

Jon Jacobi is a musician, former x86/6800 programmer, and long-time computer enthusiast. He writes reviews on TVs, SSDs, dash cams, remote access software, Bluetooth speakers, and sundry other consumer-tech hardware and software.

