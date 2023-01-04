Samsung updates its M8 smart monitor line with a 27-inch model

If there was anything we were wary of in our Samsung M8 Smart Monitor review, it was the unit’s rather large 32-inch screen size. That’s great for a small TV, some will find too big as a pure computer monitor. Samsung must’ve heard us (and others) and will soon offering a smaller 27-inch version for 2023. Good on ya’ Samsung.

Other improvements include the ability to pivot the display into portrait mode for long documents, and it has a higher-resolution webcam than its predecessor. Mouse/keyboard control are also now possible. If you’re not familiar with the breed, a smart monitor is a computer monitor with a Smart TV user interface. In this case, you also get Samsung’s SmartHome, along with its SmartThings IoT user interface. The SmartHome Gaming hub is also featured.