Best turntables and record players for listening to your vinyl

Vinyl has been enjoying a resurgence after decades of market domination by cassette tapes, then compact discs, and now streaming. LPs and 45s offer a tactile experience that no other format can match, and many listeners prefer the warm and fuzzy analog sound that defines vinyl listening.

Turntables are a bit more complicated to set up and maintain than other playback devices, and the physical experience of using them is just as important as the audio output when choosing just how you want to approach the vinyl experience. We’ve selected a wide variety of turntables that offer different approaches to getting the music from the grooves to your ears. All our solutions offer great sound and won’t damage your precious vinyl during playback.

If you need more guidance before choosing one, scroll down past our top recommendations and you’ll find an in-depth buying guide that will explain turntable technology and the features you’ll want to look for to help you narrow down your own pick.

Why listen to vinyl?

Vinyl has a narrower dynamic range when compared to CDs and high-resolution digital audio, which means records deliver less audio information than their more modern counterparts. It’s also a destructive medium, since even the most delicately balanced tonearm and stylus scrapes a tiny bit off the surface of the vinyl each time a listener plays an LP.

That hasn’t stopped vinyl from becoming the preferred physical media for contemporary music fans. Part of vinyl’s appeal is the tactile quality of handling a record, the experience of looking at full-size album covers, and many listeners love having their music listening broken into discrete segments, since the maximum playing time on an LP side should be 23 minutes or less.

LPs sound different than any other form of recorded music. James Barber/Foundry

Vinyl aficionados also like to talk about the analog “warmth” that make LPs superior to CDs or other digital playback methods. In fact, that fuzzy analog sound is really distortion introduced in the mechanical playback chain. That truth doesn’t invalidate the experience, because there are generations who learned to love music via that slight distortion filter. It’s an essential part of our musical and cultural heritage.

During the golden age of LP recording (approximately 1957-1986), producers and engineers learned to color inside the lines of the limited dynamic range and used those limits to their advantage. Many recordings from that era sound best on a properly mastered LP played back with a quality turntable and cartridge.

More than a few modern recordings lose something when mastered for vinyl because the artists who made them weren’t limiting themselves to audio frequencies that can be played back via vinyl. That doesn’t mean you can’t have a good listening experience with a Taylor Swift vinyl pressing, but it’s certainly going to be a different experience than you’d get from a CD or streaming.

Three things to consider when buying a turntable

Belt-driven turntables use a belt-and-pulley system to spin their platter. James Barber/Foundry

The good thing about turntables is that they’re still essentially the same simple mechanical devices invented at the end of the 19th century, when flat, round discs offered an audio upgrade from the Edison wax cylinders. There have been innumerable innovations in recording technology and the stylus unit in the last 125 years, but that one great idea is still the foundation of analog listening.

The first thing to consider when selecting a turntable is the motor that spins the platter. You can choose either a belt drive model that features a rubber belt wrapped around the bottom of the platter and driven by a pulley system. A direct-drive turntable has a motor attached directly to the underside of the platter that spins the records without a belt.

Tonearms can be fabricated from exotic materials, such as this carbon-fiber example from on Victrola Stream Carbon. James Barber/Foundry

A belt-drive turntable isolates the motor from the record and ideally reduces noise and vibration. The downside is that it takes a couple of seconds to get up to full speed. That’s the main reason why DJs prefer direct-drive turntables for their live mixing needs.

One of the big differences between a budget turntable and hardcore audiophile models costing tens of thousands of dollars is how the more-expensive models work to minimize vibration and interference from the motor.

Andover Audio ships its SpinDeck Max turntable with a high-quality Ortofon OM10 cartridge with an elliptical stylus. James Barber / IDG

The second thing to consider is the tonearm. More expensive turntables feature tonearms that are lighter and easier to balance with a counterweight. There are a few entry-level, plug-and-play turntables that won’t require any tonearm setup, but most will require you to put on a counterweight, balance the tonearm and set the proper tracking weight. In general, the better the tonearm, the easier that setup will be.

The cartridge and stylus are the third element to consider when buying a turntable. The good news is that the mechanics on all the turntables listed above are solid, and that it’s easy to upgrade the cartridge and stylus to give your system a boost without investing in an entirely new turntable.