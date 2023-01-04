Sony won’t be announcing any TV news at CES 2023

In what could be a sign that manufacturers are beginning to think CES has outlived its usefulness, Sony has decided to delay its TV-related news until later in 2023, likely in a couple of months.

On the one hand it’s a bit disappointing when a major player bows out of a major show. On the other, at least as far as we’re concerned, Sony can live for another year off the accolades bestowed on its stellar 2022 offering, the Bravia XR A95K, shown above.

Sony’s OLED just might be the very best 4K TV on the planet. As for the company’s 8K lineup, we’re hoping to see Sony add the ability to play 8K streaming video (from the likes of YouTube) and from local media sources (e.g., USB storage and NAS). That’s a major weak spot of its otherwise excellent Bravia XR Z9J.