Govee Smart Air Purifier review: Well-suited to smaller spaces

Air purifiers tend to be loud, bulky appliances, which makes them a poor match for bedrooms and home offices. The Govee Air Purifier (model H7120) was designed for exactly these types of spaces, with a compact design and an unobtrusive noise level. While we don’t recommend it as your main workhorse, it’s a great option for any room where space and silence are at a premium.

At 6.9 x 6.9 x 11 inches (WxDxH) and weighing just 3 lbs., the H7120 is small enough to set on a nightstand or a desktop, and it’s portable enough to take with you when traveling. Its squat size and plain white finish should allow it to blend into the background of most decors. The usual safety caveats apply (don’t set it near water, heat sources, etc.), but as long as the H7120 has access to an electrical outlet, you can fit it just about anywhere.

Air flows in through a 360-degree inlet around the bottom of the purifier and passes through a three-stage filtration system before it’s expelled through an outlet at the top. A pre-filter captures large particles such as dust, hair, and lint; a HEPA filter traps small particles such as smoke, pollen, and pet dander; and an activated carbon filter absorbs odors and filters compounds such as formaldehyde, benzene ammonia, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs). According to Govee, each filter should last between six and eight months; Govee replacement filters cost $25). In terms of power, the H7120 has CADRs (clean air delivery rates) of 52.9cfm (cubic feet per minute) for smoke, 72.9 for dust, 82.2 for pollen, and 62.1 for PM2.5 (particulate matter 2.5 microns in diameter or smaller). It is rated to change the air in a room up to 108 square feet five times an hour.

A touch panel provides basic controls for the Govee H7120 Smart Air Purifier. Michael Ansaldo/Foundry

The purifier can be controlled from its topside touch panel, which includes buttons for power, fan speed, a timer, sleep mode, and a night light that rims the side of the panel. An indicator glows red when the filter needs to be replaced. You can enable remote control and additional capabilities using the Govee Home app.

Adding the air purifier to the app is as simple as pressing the “+” button and searching for the H7120 from a list of Govee appliances. The app takes over from there, guiding you through a short connection process to pair the purifier and connect to your Wi-Fi. Once it’s done, the H7120 appears on the app’s device screen so you can assign it to a room and add it to your home-automation scenes.

In addition to providing the same basic controls as the purifier’s touch panel, the app enables features such as scheduling, modes (auto, energy saving, and high efficiency), night light customization, and real-time PM 2.5 monitoring. The app also allows you to pair the purifier with other compatible Govee smart appliances. I connected it to the Govee Smart Air Quality Monitor, which tracks temperature, relative humidity, and PM2.5 concentrations. This allowed the H7120 to automatically increase its air speed based on the PM2.5 levels collected by the monitor and power down to the lowest speed when PM2.5 readings returned to “safe” levels. Used in tandem, the two appliances provide greater control and insight of your indoor air quality through the Govee Home app.

The Govee Home app allows you to control and customize the Smart Air Purifier. Michael Ansaldo/Foundry

To further freshen your air, Govee has included an “aroma box” in the side of the H7120. This is essentially a small drawer in which you can insert an aromatherapy pad doused in an essential oil of your choice. My unit came with some pads but no oils, so I couldn’t test this feature. According to Govee, you would place one of the 1.3 x 0.9 x 0.1-inch pads in the aroma box, add 8 to 10 drops of an essential oil, and turn on the purifier, which will automatically diffuse the scent.

In use, the H7120 is barely noticeable. The noise level ranges from a whisper-quiet 24dB at its lowest fan speed to 46dB at its highest, which is still below conversation level (roughly 55 to 65dB). I had no problem sleeping with it on at any speed, and I didn’t find it distracting while working. I’m currently running it around the clock in my kids’ room and they don’t even know it’s there.

At $60, the H7120 is one of the more affordable air purifiers you’ll find. It’s not hard to imagine buying one for each bedroom and the home office. It’s unlikely to be effective in living rooms and other large rooms, but Govee offers purifiers for those spaces as well (the Smart Air Purifier H7121 can purify rooms up to 452 square feet) and if the H7120 is an indication of Govee’s quality, they are worth looking into as well. Tie them all together with the Govee Smart Air Quality Monitor and you’ll be breathing easier in no time.