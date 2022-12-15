Google Nest speakers and displays get Matter updates today

Got a Google Nest speaker or display? If so, you’re all set for Matter, the long-anticipated smart home standard that’s poised to bridge the gaps between ecosystems such as Amazon’s Alexa, Google Home, and Apple’s HomeKit.

Google has long promised that its Nest smart devices would both work with and control upcoming Matter devices. As recently as October, Google detailed which of its speakers and displays would connect Matter-enabled smart devices together, as well as which Nest products would allow Matter gadgets to tap into the internet.

The only thing standing between those Nest devices and Matter compatibility is a software update, and that update will begin rolling out today, according to a Google spokesperson. The update should install itself automatically.

As of today, the following Google Nest speakers, displays, and routers can act as hubs for Matter devices: the Nest Mini, the Nest Audio, the first- and second-generation Nest Hub, the Nest Hub Max, and the just-released Nest Wifi Pro.

Additionally, the second-gen Nest Hub, the Nest Hub Max, and the Nest Wifi Pro can also act as Thread border routers, capable of connecting Matter-enabled devices to the internet thanks to their built-in Thread radios.

Besides switching on Matter support for its Nest speakers and displays, Google said that it has enabled Matter for Android’s Fast Pair feature, which should streamline the process of connecting Matter devices to the Google Home app as well as a user’s home network.

Looking ahead, Google says it’s teamed up with Samsung SmartThings on a “smoother” version of Matter’s Multi-Admin functionality, which allows for cross-platform control of Matter devices.

Meanwhile, a Matter-enabled version of the Google Home app for iOS is slated for 2023, according to Google.

There’s been a flurry of Matter-related announcements since the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) finally kicked off the smart home standard last month, with a parade of ecosystems and smart devices manufacturers trotting out their Matter plans.

Back in October, Apple rolled out Matter support as part of iOS 16.1, while Amazon is set this month to update 17 of its Echo devices with Matter over Wi-Fi support.

Formerly known as Project CHIP, Matter is an IP-based protocol that’s compatible with Wi-Fi, ethernet, and Thread.

Matter has the backing of some of the biggest names in the smart home market, including Amazon, Google, Signify (owner of the Philips Hue smart lighting brand), and Samsung’s SmartThings.

A trickle of Matter-enabled devices have hit the market since the CSA ratified the Matter standard in the fall, and many more are expected next year.