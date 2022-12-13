Sensibo Elements review: This smart air quality monitor can react

At a glance Expert's Rating Pros Very easy to set up and use

Can operate in concert with Sensibo’s air purifier and air-conditioner controllers

Very good app for tracking air quality in real time and historically Cons High MSRP (buy one at its “introductory” price)

Limited readings on the device itself

Depends on AC power Our Verdict Sensibo’s “introductory” price is about right for this very good indoor air quality monitor that’s best used in conjunction with the company’s other smart appliances.

Price When Reviewed

$320.00 (introductory price is $179.00)

Best Prices Today: Sensibo Elements

Retailer Price Sensibo $179.00 View Deal

Indoor air quality has an outsized effect on your health, so a smart device that can monitor and report on your indoor air quality is always a good investment. We’ve praised Sensibo for its smart air conditioner controllers and air purifier, and now the company has an indoor air quality monitor of its own: The Sensibo Elements.

One of the features that sets the Sensibo Elements apart from similar products is its ability to work with Sensibo’s the aforementioned and well-regarded air conditioner controllers and its air purifier to mitigate poor indoor air quality, instead of just reporting it and leaving it up to you to do something about it. Sensibo’s Pureboost technology connects all its devices together, so they work in concert to improve the quality of your indoor air. If you don’t have one of its other devices, Sensibo supports IFTTT for DIY automations with IFTTT-compatible smart thermostats. The company also offers an open API that third-party developers can utilize.

This review is part of TechHive’s in-depth coverage of the best indoor air quality monitors.

The Sensibo Elements is a square device with rounded corners that can be mounted to a wall (with dimensions of 4.53 x 4.53 x 1.14 inches, WxLxH), or it can operate on its included stand, with total dimensions to 5.79 x 5.12 x 2.56 inches. It operates on AC power, not batteries, so it needs to be located within reach of an electrical outlet. You’ll connect the HomeKit-compatible sensor to your 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network; it’s also compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and SmartThings.

The Sensibo Elements can be mounted to the wall or attached to its included stand to sit on a flat surface. It must be plugged into an AC outelt either way. Sensibo

You’ll need Sensibo’s mobile app, available for Android and iOS, to set up the Elements. You’ll connect to it first via Bluetooth and then add it to your 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network. Assign it to a room within your home and the monitor will immediately begin testing your indoor air quality. In addition to reporting to the app, an LED on the face of the Elements will change color to indicate air quality (from green for healthy air to red for hazardous air). This LED can be disabled if you find that it contributes to indoor light pollution.

Monitored indoor airborne pollutants

The Sensibo Elements tracks common airborne pollutants, including PM2.5 (particulate matter, such as dust, pollen, and smoke smaller in size than 2.5 microns), and volatile organic compounds (fumes from household cleaners as well as emissions from items such as new upholstery and carpeting), carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) levels, and, interestingly, ethanol levels inside your home. The sensor also reports indoor air temperature and relative humidity levels. If your indoor air quality becomes poor, the device will send you a push notification suggesting that you take action, such as opening a window to bring in fresh air.

Homeowners looking to track indoor radon levels will want to consider something like the AirThings Wave Plus, which measures that radioactive gas in addition to everything (except ethanol) that Sensibo’s product does. Neither of these sensors track carbon monoxide (CO) levels inside your home, so you’ll want one of those detectors as well (as required by law in some locales).

The Sensibo Elements monitors the most common airborne pollutants inside your home in real time and maintains a history of its findings. Jason D’Aprile/Foundry

The Sensibo app aggregates its readings into a numeric score and prominently displays that number in the app. It also reports its individual findings in smaller boxes below. In addition to the real-time readings, you can click a Graphs button to see its readings over time plotted on a graph on an hourly basis. Opt in to the company’s Sensibo Plus subscription plan for $2.49 per month and you’ll unlock several other features, including weather and air pollution updates, but most of those benefits accrue to the company’s other products.

Is the Sensibo Elements a good value?

Sensibo suggests a very high list price of $320 for its Elements indoor air quality monitor, but it was offering the product at an “introductory” price of $179 on its own website at the time of our review (it was not available for purchase anywhere else). That lower price seems about right for the value it delivers, especially if you’ve invested in other Sensibo products that can work in concert with it to ensure you’re breathing healthy air while you’re home.