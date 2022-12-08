Paramount+ and Showtime: How to get the bundle for free

For years, it’s been possible to get Paramount+ for free in one-month increments, using coupon codes that the company regularly doles out.

Now, Paramount is sweetening the deal by bundling Showtime as well. As noted by Doctor of Credit, the current coupon code is TAMMY, and entitles you to a month of both Paramount+ (including the Premium, ad-free tier) and Showtime at no cost.

As before, these free coupon codes are available to new and returning subscribers alike. As long as you don’t currently have an active Paramount+ subscription, you should be eligible to get a free month of both Paramount+ and Showtime. This does require following a specific set of sign-up steps, outlined below.

Redeeming Paramount+ and Showtime coupon codes

Note: These offers are available only on the Paramount+ website. Do not attempt to redeem them in the Paramount+ mobile app or on your streaming device.

Be sure to choose the monthly option when signing up. Jared Newman / Foundry

New subscribers:

On the Paramount+ website, select “Get the Bundle,” then hit “Continue.”

On the “Pick Your Plan” page, choose the “Monthly” option and the “Premium” tier.

Create an account.

On the checkout page, find the “Have a coupon code?” dropdown, and apply the coupon (currently TAMMY ).

). Confirm that the trial offer reads “1 Month Free” before entering your payment info and starting the subscription.

Returning subscribers:

On the Paramount+ website, click “Sign In” at the top-right corner. Sign into your account and hit “Continue” when prompted.

On the “Pick Your Plan” page, choose the “Monthly” option and the “Premium” tier.

On the next page, select “Get the Bundle.”

On the checkout page, find the “Have a coupon code?” dropdown, and apply the coupon (currently TAMMY ).

). Confirm that the trial offer reads “1 Month Free” before entering your payment info and starting the subscription.

If you run into problems, make sure you’ve selected a monthly plan and that you don’t already have an active Paramount+ subscription.

If all goes to plan, you should see a 1-month trial for both Paramount+ and Showtime. Jared Newman / Foundry

Rinse and repeat

As I’ve previously noted, Paramount+ coupons have been redeemable on an every-month basis for years, even back when the service was known as CBS All Access.

Even better, you can cancel the free trial shortly after signing up, and you’ll still get the full month without being charged at the end. Repeating this process on a monthly basis effectively gets you Paramount+ (and now Showtime as well) for free, indefinitely.

I recommend waiting until the day after you sign up to cancel the subscription, as your subscription may be cut off if you attempt to cancel immediately. Consider setting a reminder on your phone or snoozing the initial sign-up email, so you don’t forget.

