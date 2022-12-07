New HomeKit lighting controls coming to Kasa Smart product line

TP-Link is adding three new products to its collection of Apple HomeKit-compatible smart lighting controls, which are marketed under the Kasa Smart brand.

The Kasa KS220 Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch, Dimmer ($27.99 ); Kasa KS200 Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch ($24.99); and the Kasa EP40A Smart Outdoor Plug ($29.99) all connect to your Wi-Fi network and can be controlled from the Kasa Smart app, which is available for Android and iOS devices. HomeKit compatibility, however, will be of particular interest to Apple users.

Here’s a quick look at each new device; we’ll have hands-on reviews soon.

Kasa KS200 smart switch and Kasa KS220 smart dimmer

The Kasa KS200 Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch is an on/off switch that can control lights, ceiling fans, and other fixtures. It can also be wired to an in-wall outlet. The Kasa KS220 Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch, Dimmer obviously adds the ability to dim controlled lights as well as turn them on or off. The dimmer, pictured below, has dedicated buttons for dimming or increasing brightness levels, with LEDs above the buttons that reflect the current level.

The KS220 Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch, Dimmer includes a brightness control. TP-Link

Both the smart switch and the smart dimmer can also be controlled with voice commands when paired with a smart speaker or smart display that supports Amazon’s Alexa, Apple’s Siri, or Google Assistant. With the app, users can create timers and set an “away” mode that turns the switches on and off to give the appearance that your home is occupied while you’re on vacation or out for the evening. The switches can also be grouped with other Kasa Smart devices, so multiple lights can be controlled simultaneously.

Kasa EP40A outdoor smart plug

The Kasa EP40A is a weatherized, dual-outlet, outdoor Wi-Fi smart plug with IP64 weatherization, meaning it’s entirely dustproof and that it can withstand being sprayed with water from any direction to stand up to rough weather. (Let us tell you everything you need to know about IP codes.)

The Kasa EP40A Smart Outdoor Plug has captive covers for outlets that are not in use. TP-Link

The plug can handle loads up to 1,875 watts, to accommodate appliances such as swimming pool pumps, and each of its outlets can be controlled independently (using its on-device buttons or via Wi-Fi). Speaking of which, TP-Link says the EP40A offers up to 300 feet of Wi-Fi range (unobstructed).

Like the smart dimmer and switch described above, the EP40A is compatible with Amazon’ Alexa, Apple’s Siri, and Google Assistant. It supports an “away” mode and it can be grouped with other Kasa Smart devices.

All three devices should be available for purchase on Amazon today.