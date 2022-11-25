Home
Black Friday: Save $500 on KEF LS50 Wireless II speakers

KEF’s high-end speakers are rarely discounted, but this Black Friday deal gets you 18% off a pair of the exquisite KEF LS50 Wireless II.
Michael Brown
By Michael Brown
Executive Editor, TechHive
KEF LS50 II Wireless speaker system
KEF

KEF speakers aren’t exactly an impulse buy, but if you’ve been thinking about buying a pair of the KEF LS50 Wireless II speakers we called “supersonic” in our in-depth review, Black Friday is the time to pull the trigger. You can buy a set of these exquisite speakers at Amazon for $2,300—a full $500 off their usual asking price.

The LS50 II connect directly to your Wi-Fi network and the support both Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast, so you can stream music from all your favorite high-res services or tracks stored on a local server (they’re Roon Ready). They can handle audio files with up to 24-bit resolution and sampling rates as high as 384kHz, and the system can play MQA and DSD256 files, too.

The 5.25-inch woofers in KEF’s unique Uni-Q two-way drivers feature a wave guide for the integrated 1-inch vented aluminum dome tweeters set in their centers. Class D amplifiers pump 280 watts to those woofers, while separate Class AB amps send 100 watts to the tweeters. Frequency response is a mind-blowing 45Hz to 47kHz +/- 3dB, and if that’s not enough thump for your room, you can add one of KEF’s booming subwoofers to the package.

Don’t miss this opportunity to save $500 on the KEF LS50 Wireless II music system.

Michael is TechHive's lead editor, with 30+ years of experience covering the tech industry, focusing on the smart home, home audio, and home theater. He built his own smart home in 2007 and used it as a real-world test lab for product reviews. Following a relocation to the Pacific Northwest, he is now converting his new home, an 1890 Victorian bungalow, into a modern smart home.

