Black Friday: Save $500 on KEF LS50 Wireless II speakers

KEF speakers aren’t exactly an impulse buy, but if you’ve been thinking about buying a pair of the KEF LS50 Wireless II speakers we called “supersonic” in our in-depth review, Black Friday is the time to pull the trigger. You can buy a set of these exquisite speakers at Amazon for $2,300—a full $500 off their usual asking price.

The LS50 II connect directly to your Wi-Fi network and the support both Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast, so you can stream music from all your favorite high-res services or tracks stored on a local server (they’re Roon Ready). They can handle audio files with up to 24-bit resolution and sampling rates as high as 384kHz, and the system can play MQA and DSD256 files, too.

The 5.25-inch woofers in KEF’s unique Uni-Q two-way drivers feature a wave guide for the integrated 1-inch vented aluminum dome tweeters set in their centers. Class D amplifiers pump 280 watts to those woofers, while separate Class AB amps send 100 watts to the tweeters. Frequency response is a mind-blowing 45Hz to 47kHz +/- 3dB, and if that’s not enough thump for your room, you can add one of KEF’s booming subwoofers to the package.

Don’t miss this opportunity to save $500 on the KEF LS50 Wireless II music system.