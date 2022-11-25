Home / Home Security
Black Friday: Abode smart home devices are up to 60% off

Abode makes one of favorite security-focused smart home systems, and it’s having a big sale on Black Friday.
Michael Brown
By Michael Brown
Executive Editor, TechHive
If you’ve settled on Abode for your security-focused smart home system, now’s the time to score some great deals on components and accessories—up to 60 percent off.

The Abode Security Bundle #1 is on sale for $249—that’s half off the usual price. It includes the base station, a keypad, a security camera, and two door/window sensors. The Iota Bundle #1 includes Abode’s Iota smart home hub, which has an integrated security camera and motion sensor. You’ll also get five door/window sensors and a keyfob for arming/disarming the system. This is a $700 value now selling for just $289.

If you already have an Abode base station, there are great deals to be had on add-on components. The $60 Abode Cam 2 is going for just $25, a 58 percent discount, and Abode’s wireless video doorbell is 25 percent off: $75. Or you can pick up a 6-pack of door/window sensors for $20—half off the usual price.

Michael is TechHive's lead editor, with 30+ years of experience covering the tech industry, focusing on the smart home, home audio, and home theater. He built his own smart home in 2007 and used it as a real-world test lab for product reviews. Following a relocation to the Pacific Northwest, he is now converting his new home, an 1890 Victorian bungalow, into a modern smart home.

