Black Friday: iRobot Roomba J7+ self-emptying vac for 25% off

Here at chez Patterson, we recently traded in our old bump-and-run Roomba 694 for the Roomba J7, a room-mapping robot that performed so well we bought a second one. Our only mistake? Not ponying up for the Roomba J7+, a bundle that includes a self-emptying dock, and the J7+ package is getting a $200 Black Friday discount at Amazon.

Now on sale for $599, or 25 percent off its usual list price, the Roomba 7+ is TechHive’s Editors Choice for robot vacuums, and now I see why. The J7+ scoots its way around your floors, mapping your rooms as it goes. Once it’s done mapping, you can label your rooms, create “keep out” and “clean” zones, and set schedules for which rooms and/or zones your want the vac to clean on which days.

At our house, the Roomba J7 has worked like a champ, reliably zipping over to the rooms we’ve specified for regular cleanings before returning to its dock. And yes, we now own two J7 vacuums, one for upstairs and another for downstairs, although a single J7 can store maps for multiple floors.

But the Roomba J7’s bin does tend to get full with all those cleanings, and that’s where the Clean Base dock comes in. That self-emptying dock sucks in debris from the J7’s bin automatically, and you can go for weeks before you need to empty to Clean Base.

The Roomba J7+ comes with the Clean Base dock for the $599 Black Friday price. You can also just get the Roomba J7 on its own for $349 during Black Friday.

See the iRobot Roomba J7+ for $599 on Amazon