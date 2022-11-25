Black Friday: JBL’s biggest Bluetooth speakers are 40% off

Pictured at the top of the page, the JBL Xtreme 2 is going for just $149.95—that’s a full $100 off MSRP—at JBL’s online store. We called this speaker a “banging party machine” in our review.

This sturdy speaker features two 2.75-inch woofers, dual 0.8-inch tweeters, and 3.5-inch passive radiators capping each end. The active drivers are powered by an amplifier that delivers 10 watts to each of them (40 watts in total).

Not big enough for you? You can pick up JBL’s even larger Boombox 2 (see below) for $299.95 at Amazon, a $200 discount compared to its usual $500 asking price. This portable gets speaker loud, thanks to an onboard amp that delivers 40 watts each to its dual woofers and another 40 watts to each of its two tweeters.

The JBL Boombox 2 is one of the biggest Bluetooth speakers you can buy.

Like its smaller sibling, the Boombox 2 is outfitted with dual passive radiators to pump out the bass. This 13-pound speaker has an integrated handle, and it’s rated IPX7, meaning it can survive a dunk in the pool. Both speakers feature a USB charging port, so you can tap their batteries to charge your smartphone or tablet while you’re out and about.

